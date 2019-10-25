Clash of Kings’ Diwali event to give away rare and expensive items within the game

Claim free rewards during the Diwali event

Clash of Kings is an MMORPG game launched in 2019 worldwide on Google Play, App store & Amazon. The game is available on all android & iOS devices for free. In Clash of Kings, players have the ability to explore a beautifully designed medieval world and stand tall among allies and enemies in one of the most unforgiving PvP battle mechanics this genre has seen.

Due to its popularity worldwide for 5 years, today Apple India featured Clash of Kings as “Game of the Day”. https://apps.apple.com/in/story/id1381343623

Clash of Kings is the game of the day on the App store

Clash of Kings by ELEX Tech is all set to celebrate Diwali with in-game events that would give away rare and expensive items. ELEX adds a tinge of tradition to the game by bringing in Diwali-themed localized items such as oil lamps, candles, lights, etc. Players need to complete certain tasks such as gather resources, make a wish, train troops to collect the limited edition Diwali-themed items which they can redeem for rewards. Here's a glimpse of the Diwali events on Clash of Kings:

Clash of Kings Diwali exclusive chest

Clash of Kings’ Diwali event will have an exclusive Diwali-themed UI with Indian oil lamps and a new welcome screen. This limited-time event will be rolled for players across the globe in the joy of celebrating the festival of lights.

The Diwali themed event will be followed by the famous Halloween event where more amazing events will be added. Here is the first look:

First look at Halloween Splash art Enter caption Download from the App store

The game has been numerously featured on app store & Google play. From 24th until 28th of October you can find Clash of Kings featured on App store under “Lit games for Diwali”

Clash of Kings can be found under " lit games for Diwali" section

Check out Clash of Kings now & let the war begin!