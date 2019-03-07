Clash Royale League Season 2 News: Details about the upcoming season revealed

Supercell has released news about their much awaited Clash Royale League Season 2 which will see players from across the globe to participate and be crowned the champions of the CRL World Finals. While last season had 5 divisions, this year the North American, European and South American Region are being merged to form a Western Region, similar to how the pro scene of paladins works. The western region's production will be taking place in a studio based in Los Angeles.

While the announcement has said that all the three regions, Western, Chinese and Asian will have an equal number of teams in their leagues. There has been no announcement on the number of teams which will participate with Supercell tweeting that they were working with some of the best esports organizations and will select teams based on merit (esports history, expertise, player treatment, CRL commitment, and more).

The three leagues will also have a spring and fall season, unlike last year where only the Asian and Chinese regions had two seasons while the remaining only had a fall season. With only three leagues, it is expected that the number of teams and players will decrease (with the 5 regions of the previous year having 44 teams) and it is to be seen whether this augurs well for the game or not. Supercell has also said that there will be no limit on the number of foreign players playing for a team, which was a demand that many teams had.

The league will probably begin late March based on when the season started last year in China. There has also been a post put up by the partners of Supercell in China on QQ - “In March, when the CRL 2019 season is about to start, a 20-win challenge for the esports combine will return.....Are you ready?” which indicates that the 20 win challenge will be coming back to the game for players around the world to fight for a chance to get recruited by an Esports organization.

