How to unlock Lava Hound in Clash Royale

Clash Royale developer Supercell has previously added troops from its other clash game, Clash of Clans. Lava Hound is one of those few cards that inspired an addition.

Cards in Clash Royale are categorized into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. They can be unlocked by competing in battles, which reward chests containing gold and cards.

Lava Hound is a Legendary card unlocked once players reach Arena 10.

A look at Lava Hound from Clash Royale

In-game description of Lava Hound:

“The Lava Hound is a majestic flying beast that attacks buildings. The Lava Pups are less majestic angry babies that attack anything.”

It is a Legendary card obtainable once users reach the Hog Mountain (Arena 10). It targets only defense units and towers.

Lava Hound is a short-ranged air troop with very high hitpoints and meager damage. When it is killed, it bursts into six small lava pups, which deal further damage.

It costs 7 Elixir to play a Lava Hound card, which has 3150 hitpoints and 34 damage per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more in upcoming updates!

Statistics of Lava Hound

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hit Speed: 1.3 seconds

Speed: Slow(40)

Deploy Time: 1 second

Range: 3.5

Target: Buildings

Count: x1

Transport: Air

Type: Troop

Rarity: Legendary

The Lava Hound is a short-ranged air troop with very high hitpoints and meager damage (Image via u/haithamalqusrawee/Reddit)

Overall, Lava Hound from Clash Royale is a very efficient card that acts as a tank. It absorbs all the damage from enemy units while the troops deployed behind it get to deal all the damage. Lava Pups, spawned upon the death of Lava Hound, also act as a perfect distraction to the enemies.

The Lava Hound is often used in combination with balloons (like in Clash of Clans). It distracts opponents and absorbs the damage while the balloons deal splash damage. Readers must never forget to drop the second troop right after the enemy defense locks in on the former.

