Clash Royale made $2.5 Billion in 3 years

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 72 // 06 Mar 2019, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The mobile market has proven its emergence and dominance. Supercell's strategy based game Clash Royale has managed to gross about $2.5 billion in revenue, according to a report from analytical site Sensor Tower. The stats include revenue from both Apple's App Store and Android's Play Store.

According to Sensor Tower, the game has averaged $2.3 million every day since its release in March 2016. Most of this revenue is generated from the United States, with about 30% of the revenue generated from the country. That's about $750 million! Other regions in the world distributed sparsely to the total figure.

For example, the second highest revenue generation came from Germany. Germany only contributed 9%. Apple and Google profited pretty nicely though, gaining $375 million combined which was almost evenly split between the two. Supercell pocketed the remaining $1.75 billion.

Clash Royale pales in comparison to Supercell's older game Clash of Clans. In its first 3 years, Clash of Clans managed to generate $700 million more than Clash Royale which totaled up to $3.2 billion between 2012 and 2015. That figure has doubled now and Clash of Clans has generated $6.4 billion since the game's inception to 2018.

Clash Royale generated $33 million n February 2019 and the game is now the 8th highest grossing game on Android and 18th worldwide. The success of the game has managed to spawn esports events, where Supercell hosted their first ever Clash Royale League last year.

The event saw more than 25 million players in the Clash Royal League inaugural challenge and Nova esports league took home the trophy, netting a $1 million prize. We are still waiting for some details for the 2019 version of the tournament. What we do know is that North America, South America, and Europe have been clubbed into one league called CRL West and there will also be other teams such as CRL China and CRL Asia.