Clash Royale maintenance break (January 3): Time, balance changes, and more

Clash Royale maintenance break is scheduled to start at 12:10 GMT on January 3, 2024. Throughout this short break, the development team will be incorporating crucial fixes to resolve issues highlighted by the player community. The maintenance is anticipated to last around 30 minutes, starting from the scheduled commencement time.

January 3 Clash Royale maintenance break details

Clash Royale maintenance break timing

Start Time: 12:10 GMT

12:10 GMT Expected Duration: Approximately 30 minutes

Approximately 30 minutes Completion Time: Around 12:40 GMT

What to expect

Supercell is committed to providing a smoother and more enjoyable gaming environment. As part of this January 3 Clash Royale maintenance break, several adjustments will be implemented to improve the gameplay.

Here's a detail of the changes in various cards:

1) Little Prince

Little Prince faces a reduction in both hitpoints and damage, aiming to balance the overpowering synergy between him and the Guardian.

Guardian Hitpoints: -11.00%

-11.00% Damage: -9.00%

2) Archer Evolution

A slight decrease in total range without altering the Powershot window.

Range: 6.5 -> 6 (-8%)

6.5 -> 6 (-8%) Power Shot Range: 5 -> 4.5 (-10%)

3) Goblins

A brief deploy time delay to make Goblins more manageable for opponents.

Deploy Time: 1 sec -> 1.2 sec (+20%)

4) Rage

A reduction in the duration of the Rage Spells to balance its impact in card combinations.

Duration: 6 sec -> 5.5 sec (-8%)

5) Royal Recruits Evolution

Balancing the Royale Recruits Evolution by slightly reducing their charge damage for a fairer playing field.

Charge Damage: -8%

6) Giant Skeleton

To revive the Giant Skeleton's relevance in the meta, a hitpoints buff is introduced, making it more resilient.

Hitpoints: +6%

7) Guards

Guards receive a boost in shield hitpoints to withstand 2 volleys of arrows, enhancing their strategic value.

Shield Hitpoints: +7%

8) Bomber

A subtle damage boost empowers the Bomber.

Damage: +3%

9) Golden Knight

Elevating the Golden Knight's dashing dash damage aims to restore his former glory and champion status.

Dashing Dash Damage: +8%

10) Archer Queen

The Archer Queen receives a buff in cloaking cape duration to elevate her usage rate.

Cloaking Cape Duration: 3 sec -> 3.5 sec (+17%)

Clash Royale maintenance break on January 3 is set to implement these vital changes in the game. Once the maintenance concludes, players can return to the arena with renewed excitement and enjoy the enhanced game experience.