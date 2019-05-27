Clash Royale news: ESL India bans Jimit Bhatt for 12 months

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 27 May 2019, 14:58 IST

Image via ESL India

Another controversy which brought back ill memories of CS:GO player Forsaken's cheating scandal has erupted in the Indian esports scene. This time it is in the form of Jimit Bhatt, Clash Royale pro from India who was playing in the Masters League of the summer season of the ESL India Premiership.

ESL India announced the 12 month ban for the Clash Royale pro in an official statement. The statement said that Jimit's game account was found to be used by multiple players at various times over the past month. It further stated that evidence was provided by Supercell which showed that his account has been logged in 10 countries using over 30 different devices.

It also stated that- "ESIC was provided with video evidence of Bhatt’s account being played whilst he was using other apps on his phone and chatting with people, which could not be done if he was playing the game." The ongoing ESL India Premiership is subject to the ESIC Code of Conduct and Anti-Corruption Code.

The statement further went on to say that it is unclear how many many in-game rewards, qualifications, prizes or ranking points Bhatt may have won by allowing other players into his account. Subsequently, Bhatt has been for a period of one year to all esports competitions by ESIC members and will only be able to participate after May 23, 2020.

ESL India released the statement across all of its social media which includes Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The official ESIC handle also tweeted about the ban with the caption- "it's always sad when we have to do this."

Prior to the ban, Jimit Bhatt was having a tremendous run in the masters league with back-to-back victories. He was on the top of the Clash Royale points table with 18 points in seven matches where he only lost one game.