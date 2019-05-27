×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Clash Royale news: ESL India bans Jimit Bhatt for 12 months

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    27 May 2019, 14:56 IST

Image via ESL India
Image via ESL India

Another controversy which brought back ill memories of CS:GO player Forsaken's cheating scandal has erupted in the Indian esports scene. This time it is in the form of Jimit Bhatt, Clash Royale pro from India who was playing in the Masters League of the summer season of the ESL India Premiership.

ESL India announced the 12 month ban for the Clash Royale pro in an official statement. The statement said that Jimit's game account was found to be used by multiple players at various times over the past month. It further stated that evidence was provided by Supercell which showed that his account has been logged in 10 countries using over 30 different devices.

It also stated that- "ESIC was provided with video evidence of Bhatt’s account being played whilst he was using other apps on his phone and chatting with people, which could not be done if he was playing the game." The ongoing ESL India Premiership is subject to the ESIC Code of Conduct and Anti-Corruption Code.

The statement further went on to say that it is unclear how many many in-game rewards, qualifications, prizes or ranking points Bhatt may have won by allowing other players into his account. Subsequently, Bhatt has been for a period of one year to all esports competitions by ESIC members and will only be able to participate after May 23, 2020.

ESL India released the statement across all of its social media which includes Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The official ESIC handle also tweeted about the ban with the caption- "it's always sad when we have to do this."

Prior to the ban, Jimit Bhatt was having a tremendous run in the masters league with back-to-back victories. He was on the top of the Clash Royale points table with 18 points in seven matches where he only lost one game.

Advertisement
Fortnite Cosmetics: ESL Katowice Royale tournament features cosmetics not released by Epic Games
RELATED STORY
ESL Clash of Clans: More info on the qualifiers round revealed
RELATED STORY
ESL Mobile Open: ESL announces Mobile Open featuring PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans and Asphalt 9: Legends
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 4 Players who are on the Verge To Create History For India at PUBG Star Challenge
RELATED STORY
Clash of Clans World Championship 2019: ESL to host the tournament with rewards as high as 1 Million USD 
RELATED STORY
ESL India Premiership Finals: Jin Kazama Claims Clash Royale Title, Team Signify Win Epic Dota 2 Final & Entity Gaming Bags CS: GO Title
RELATED STORY
Liam 'ThunderStruck' McCarron triumphs at the Red Bull M.E.O. by ESL World Finals; India's Mohammed Saif Inayat Patel finishes 16th
RELATED STORY
The games which are ensuring Mobile Esports has a potentially amazing future in India
RELATED STORY
ESL India Premiership Finale: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Alternatives Battle Royale Games For PUBG Mobile in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us