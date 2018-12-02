Clash Royale: Nova eSports crowned CRL World Finals 2018 champions

Suhas
17 // 02 Dec 2018, 00:49 IST

Nova Esports beat Vivo Keyd to get the first CRL World Finals title

Nova eSports took home the inaugural CRL World Finals title and the lions share of the $1 million prize pool after beating Vivo Keyd 3-1 in the finals.

Round 1: Immortals vs PONOS Sports

The day started with Immortals facing off against the home team PONOS Sports in which the home team won 2-1. While the 2v2 match was won by PONOS 2-0, the 1v1 was won by Royal who beat Raiki Jones 2-0. The king of the hill saw the star players of both teams, Mikan Bouya and Royal facing off, with the former winning and helping his team to advance to the next round.

Round 1: Team Queso vs KING-ZONE DragonX

The game started with the European champions winning the 2v2 with a scoreline of 2-1 but the Asian champions hit back hard with their star player X-Bow Master beating Saint Belikin 2-0 in the 1v1. The final set, King of the hill saw the Asian champions winning with a scoreline of 3-2 and advancing to the next round.

Semifinal 1: Vivo Keyd vs PONOS Sports

The first semifinal was between a depleted Vivo Keyd (who were without 2 of their players and their coach) and PONOS which the Latin American champions won with ease. While their 2v2 match was won with a 2-1 score, the 1v1 match saw their star player, Javi14 crush his opponent Rolaporon 2-0 and move his team to the finals.

Semifinal 2: Nova eSports vs KING-ZONE DragonX

While the first semifinal was one-sided, this semifinal saw Nova win the 2v2 and DragonX winning the 1v1 with an identical 2-0 scoreline. With the game moving to the king of the hill, Nova shocked everybody by playing their 26-year-old player - Legend, who beat all his three opponents in a clean sweep, showing why Nova was considered to be the favorite with its amazing bench strength.

Finals: Nova eSports vs Vivo Keyd

The finals saw the inexperienced pair from Vivo beating the more fancied pair of Auk and Little Chen from Nova with a 2-1 scoreline. The 2v2 match also saw the two Nova teammates having an internal conflict which people thought would throw them off. This was not to be the case as Little Chen and then Auk won their respective matches with a 2-1 and 2-0 scoreline, respectively. The fourth set saw Javi14 against Lciop, in a thrilling match filled with amazing plays from both players, which the latter won 2-1 & helped his team to win the first CRL World Finals title.

With the tournament witnessing high attendance at the stadium and high viewership numbers of slightly above a million concurrent viewers from all regions, the tournament was a groundbreaking event not only for Supercell but also for mobile games in general. While this is something the Supercell team can pat their backs for, the event was plagued with delays and the direct elimination format of the tournament was criticized. These issues need to be looked into and rectified by the Supercell team.