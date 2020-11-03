Clash Royale Season 17 update patch notes released

The latest update of Clash Royale, i.e., the Season 17 update, has gone live on 3rd November 2020 and has added Pass Royale rewards, Royal Tomb Arena, etc., with some significant balance changes in the game. The patch notes of Clash Royale Season 17 have officially been released by the developers, which are listed below.
Clash Royale Season 17 patch notes
PASS ROYALE REWARDS
Rewards available in Season 17:
- Ghostly Treasures Tower skin
- Exclusive Mega Knight emote
- 35 Pass Royale rewards
- 35 free rewards
Rewards unlocked instantly with Pass Royale:
- Unlimited free re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
- Automatic chest unlocking (to queue your next chest)
- Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
- An exclusive Pass Royale GOLDEN name
- Gifts for your Clanmates to collect
ROYAL TOMB ARENA
A new Arena has been introduced in Clash Royale Season 17.
Balance Changes
Elite Barbarians
- Speed: Very Fast > Fast
- Hitpoints: +14%
- Damage: +5.5%
- Hit Speed: -0.2sec (faster DPS)
Mini P.E.K.K.A
- Hit Speed: -0.1sec (faster DPS)
Graveyard
- Skeletons will now spawn closer to the edge of the summoning circle.
Tombstone
- Hitpoints: +4%
Electro Wizard
- Damage: -3.5%
Sparky
- First Hit Speed: 0.5sec > 1sec
Mega Knight Emotes
Mega Knights now have a great selection of emotes that will be available in Pass Royale, the Shop, and a special Mega Knight challenge.
