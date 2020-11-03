Clash Royale Season 17 update patch notes released

The latest update of Clash Royale, i.e., the Season 17 update, has gone live on 3rd November 2020 and has added Pass Royale rewards, Royal Tomb Arena, etc., with some significant balance changes in the game. The patch notes of Clash Royale Season 17 have officially been released by the developers, which are listed below.

Clash Royale Season 17 patch notes

Clash Royale (Image Credits: Supercell)

PASS ROYALE REWARDS

Season 17 Pass Royale (Image Credits: Supercell)

Rewards available in Season 17:

Ghostly Treasures Tower skin

Exclusive Mega Knight emote

35 Pass Royale rewards

35 free rewards

Rewards unlocked instantly with Pass Royale:

Advertisement

Unlimited free re-entries and continues for Special Challenges

Automatic chest unlocking (to queue your next chest)

Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests

An exclusive Pass Royale GOLDEN name

Gifts for your Clanmates to collect

Also read: Free Fire to drop some major beats in its latest Ultrasonic Rave Elite Pass

ROYAL TOMB ARENA

Royale Tomb Arena (Image Credits: Supercell)

A new Arena has been introduced in Clash Royale Season 17.

New balance changes are going live shortly! 🤙



We’ll be having a quick maintenance break to put them in the game, so what better time to check out what we’re changing 😎



Full changes in thread 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WRhImBz3Y0 — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) November 3, 2020

Balance Changes

Elite Barbarians (Image Credits: Supercell)

Advertisement

Elite Barbarians

Speed: Very Fast > Fast

Hitpoints: +14%

Damage: +5.5%

Hit Speed: -0.2sec (faster DPS)

Mini P.E.K.K.A

Hit Speed: -0.1sec (faster DPS)

Graveyard

Skeletons will now spawn closer to the edge of the summoning circle.

Tombstone

Hitpoints: +4%

Electro Wizard

Damage: -3.5%

Sparky

First Hit Speed: 0.5sec > 1sec

Mega Knight Emotes

Mega Knights now have a great selection of emotes that will be available in Pass Royale, the Shop, and a special Mega Knight challenge.

You can have a look at the rewards and other changes made in Clash Royale Season 17 in the official video:

Also read: Valorant - Breach’s abilities went through a slight overhaul, which wasn't mentioned in the official 1.11 patch notes