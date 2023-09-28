Clash Royale Season 52 update changes: Character adjustments and more

With its 52nd season arriving this October, Clash Royale is set to introduce new balance changes. Developers released 23 work-in-progress balance modifications a few days ago and let the community vote on their favorite 10 to help finalize the update. It was unlike their previous method of asking gamers to comment on their social media handles and, based on the results, implement the final changes.

Going further, the developer has tallied the votes and finalized 10 changes for the game, which will be live soon.

Skeletons Evolution (buff), Knight Evolution (nerf), and many more changes to go live in Clash Royale

The final balance changes are planned to go live on October 3, 2023. These changes will be:

Buffs

Skeleton Evolution: Ability Max count is increased by 33%, which means the max skeleton will be from six to eight.

Ice Golem: Slowdown Duration is increased by 33%, which means the duration will change from 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds.

Goblin Cage: Brawler HP has increased by 5.2%.

Giant: Attack Range will be increased by 33%, which means the attack will be effective to 1.6 titles, which were 1.2 titles previously.

Nerfs

Knight Evolution: HP bonus multiplier is reduced by 8%.

Barbarians Evolution: The damage bonus multiplier is reduced by 8%, and the HP bonus multiplier is reduced by 4%.

Bomb Tower: Hit Speed is reduced by 11%.

Magic Archer: First Hit time is decreased by 33%.

Lava Hound: HP is reduced by 6%.

Rework

Giant Snowball: Slowdown duration has been increased by 20%, however, the damage has been decreased by 6.7%.

What were other possible balance changes offered by Clash Royale?

Clash Royale allows players to decide their favorite balance changes, which will be implemented in-game. These modifications couldn’t make it to the finalized version:

Nerfs

Ice Spirit: His HP range was to be decreased by 20%.

Goblins: Hit time was to be reduced by 8%.

Inferno Dragon: The HP count was to be reduced by 6.5%.

Balloon: Death damage was to be reduced by 6.7%.

Buffs

Minion Horde: The deployment radius was to be increased by 33%.

Inferno Tower: HP was to be increased by 6.1%.

Hunter: Damage was to be increased by 5.7%.

Prince: The Charge Range was to be increased by 17%.

Bomber: Damage range was to be increased by 11%.

Reworks

Cannon: HP was to be increased by 8.7%, and hit speed was to be decreased by 10%.

Cannon Cart: Moving Hit speed was to be increased by 11%, and Broken HP was to be increased by 9%. Broken Hit speed was to be reduced by 10%.

