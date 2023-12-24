Clash Royale set to introduce first Rare Card Evolution Valkyrie: Release date, ability, and more

Clash Royale will begin in 2024 with Valkyrie getting an evolution item. Season 55 will bring the 11th such item to Supercell’s online card game, and fans are excited about its inclusion. While all other Card Evolutions released so far have been common, this new one marks the beginning of Rare Card Evolutions in Clash Royale.

Since fans have been trying to find details regarding Valkyrie's evolution item, this article will cover its release date, detailed stats, and everything else you need to know about it.

Valkyrie Rare Card Evolution in Clash Royale: Release date, and more

Royal API left the Clash Royale community excited by announcing the arrival of Valkyrie Rare Card Evolution in Clash Royal via an X post on December 24, 2023. This card will arrive on January 1, 2024.

The evolved Valkyrie is going to draw all her enemies towards her with each swing and will use her Spin Wind ability to inflict damage.

There is no difference between the normal and evolved Valkyrie’s Area Damage (267), Damage Per Second (178), Hitpoints (1,908), Hit Speed (1.5 seconds, Targets (ground), Speed (medium), and Range (melee: medium). However, the latter will have an extra 5.5 Tornado Radius, 76 Tornado Damage, and 0.5 seconds of Tornado Duration.

Spin Wind: The new Evolution Ability of Valkyrie Rare Card Evolution

The evolved Valkyrie will swing her axe against a ground target and create a small tornado, drawing all the enemies towards her and dealing some extra damage to them. This is Spin Wind. With it, this Rare Card Evolution in Clash Royale can hit both ground and air troops with her tornado.

However, it is worth noting that this tornado is a shorter one compared to the Tornado Spell. It deals all damage in one tick. However, it isn’t enough to kill Bats or Skeletons in Clash Royale.

While the new tornado is extremely useful against tower-targeting troops, your Valkyrie can die fast if you draw too many damage-dealing units towards her in the battle.

Here is a head-to-head comparison between the Spin Wind and the regular Tornado Spell:

Radius: Both have the same 5.5 tile radius.

Both have the same 5.5 tile radius. Duration: Spin Wind only lasts 0.5 seconds while the spell affects for a whole second.

Spin Wind only lasts 0.5 seconds while the spell affects for a whole second. Damage Ticks: Spin Wind has one while Tornado Spell has two.

Spin Wind has one while Tornado Spell has two. Damage / Tick: Spin Wind has 76, while Tornado Spell has 84.

Spin Wind has 76, while Tornado Spell has 84. Total Damage: Spin Wind deals 16 damage while Tornado Spell deals 168 damage.

Spin Wind deals 16 damage while Tornado Spell deals 168 damage. Tower Damage: Spin Wind deals 33 damage while the Spell deals 58 damage.

This list makes it evident that even though Spin Wind is worse than the regular Tornado Spell. However, both deal quite a lot of damage to Towers, making it easier for you to win battles.