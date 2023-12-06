Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (December 2023)

Clash Royale just dropped a brand new season called Naughty or Nice, bringing in a new evolution and numerous balance changes. Alterations in stats make or break the cards, and this season is no different. While we may not see any balance changes in December, there were a few that greatly altered how the current meta works.
As of writing this article, there are over 100 cards in the game, each possessing a unique ability. Of course, not all of them will be the best of the lot, and that is where a tier list comes into play. It helps you understand which cards are worth upgrading and putting in your deck.
In this article, we will rank all the cards from best to worst, clubbing them into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. The best cards in the current season will be in the S Tier, while the worst will be in D.
Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)
- Goblin Giant
- Goblins
- Graveyard
- Ice Spirit
- Poison
- Log
- Little Prince (Champion)
- Tornado
- Knight Evolution
- Skeletons Evolution
- Barbarians Evolution
- Mortar Evolution
- Royal Delivery Evolution
- Royal Recruits Evolution
- Royal Giant Evolution
Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)
- Bats Evolution
- Ice Spirit Evolution
- Firecracker Evolution
- Arrows
- Barbarian Barrel
- Bomb Tower
- Electro Spirit
- Fireball
- Hog Rider
- Inferno Dragon
- Knight
- Miner
- Phoenix
- Rage
- Skeleton Dragons
- Skeletons
- Tombstone
Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)
- Baby Dragon
- Balloon
- Bandit
- Zappies
- Bowler
- Cannon
- Dark Prince
- Dart Goblin
- Earthquake
- Electro Giant
- Elixir Collector
- Fire Spirit
- Firecracker
- X-Bow
- Fisherman
- Flying Machine
- Goblin Cage
- Goblin Gang
- Golem
- Archer Queen (Champion)
- Lightning
- Lumberjack
- Mighty Miner (Champion)
- Mini Pekka
- Minions
- Mortar
- Mother Witch
- Musketeer
- Royal Delivery
- Royal Ghost
- Royal Hogs
- Skeleton King (Champion)
- Sparky
- Spear Goblins
- Tesla
- Valkyrie
Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)
- Archers
- Bats
- Bomber
- Cannon Cart
- Electro Dragon
- Electro Wizard
- Elite Barbarians
- Executioner
- Giant Snowball
- Golden Knight (Champion)
- Heal Spirit
- Hunter
- Ice Golem
- Ice Wizard
- Inferno Tower
- Lava Hound
- Magic Archer
- Mega Knight
- Minion Horde
- Monk (Champion)
- Ram Rider
- Rascals
- Royal Giant
- Skeleton Barrel
Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)
- Barbarians
- Battle Ram
- Elixir Golem
- Freeze
- Giant
- Zap
- Giant Skeleton
- Goblin Barrel
- Goblin Drill
- Guards
- Mega Minion
- Night Witch
- Prince
- Princess
- Rocket
- Skeleton Army
- Three Musketeers
- Barbarian Hut
- Healer
- Clone
- Furnace
- Goblin Hut
- Mirror
- Pekka
- Witch
- Wizard
That brings us to the end of this month's tier list.