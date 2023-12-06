Clash Royale tier list: Ranking all cards from best to worst (December 2023)

Clash Royale just dropped a brand new season called Naughty or Nice, bringing in a new evolution and numerous balance changes. Alterations in stats make or break the cards, and this season is no different. While we may not see any balance changes in December, there were a few that greatly altered how the current meta works.

As of writing this article, there are over 100 cards in the game, each possessing a unique ability. Of course, not all of them will be the best of the lot, and that is where a tier list comes into play. It helps you understand which cards are worth upgrading and putting in your deck.

In this article, we will rank all the cards from best to worst, clubbing them into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D. The best cards in the current season will be in the S Tier, while the worst will be in D.

Clash Royale tier list: All S-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)

Goblin Giant

Goblins

Graveyard

Ice Spirit

Poison

Log

Little Prince (Champion)

Tornado

Knight Evolution

Skeletons Evolution

Barbarians Evolution

Mortar Evolution

Royal Delivery Evolution

Royal Recruits Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution

Clash Royale tier list: All A-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)

Bats Evolution

Ice Spirit Evolution

Firecracker Evolution

Arrows

Barbarian Barrel

Bomb Tower

Electro Spirit

Fireball

Hog Rider

Inferno Dragon

Knight

Miner

Phoenix

Rage

Skeleton Dragons

Skeletons

Tombstone

Clash Royale tier list: All B-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)

Baby Dragon

Balloon

Bandit

Zappies

Bowler

Cannon

Dark Prince

Dart Goblin

Earthquake

Electro Giant

Elixir Collector

Fire Spirit

X-Bow

Fisherman

Flying Machine

Goblin Cage

Goblin Gang

Golem

Archer Queen (Champion)

Lightning

Lumberjack

Mighty Miner (Champion)

Mini Pekka

Minions

Mortar

Mother Witch

Musketeer

Royal Delivery

Royal Ghost

Royal Hogs

Skeleton King (Champion)

Sparky

Spear Goblins

Tesla

Valkyrie

Clash Royale tier list: All C-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)

Archers

Bats

Bomber

Cannon Cart

Electro Dragon

Electro Wizard

Elite Barbarians

Executioner

Giant Snowball

Golden Knight (Champion)

Heal Spirit

Hunter

Ice Golem

Ice Wizard

Inferno Tower

Lava Hound

Magic Archer

Mega Knight

Minion Horde

Monk (Champion)

Ram Rider

Rascals

Royal Giant

Skeleton Barrel

Clash Royale tier list: All D-Tier cards in Naughty or Nice Season (December 2023)

Barbarians

Battle Ram

Elixir Golem

Freeze

Giant

Zap

Giant Skeleton

Goblin Barrel

Goblin Drill

Guards

Mega Minion

Night Witch

Prince

Princess

Rocket

Skeleton Army

Three Musketeers

Barbarian Hut

Healer

Clone

Furnace

Goblin Hut

Mirror

Pekka

Witch

Wizard

That brings us to the end of this month’s tier list. Consider following us to learn more about this game.