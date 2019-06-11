×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Classic SaGa series makes a comebackwith two new titles

Press Release
NEWS
News
5   //    11 Jun 2019, 20:37 IST

Image courtesy: Gaming News Portal
Image courtesy: Gaming News Portal

During its E3 live event 2019, Square Enix Ltd., announced that the legendary RPG masterpiece Romancing SaGa™ 3  will soon make its official debut in the West with an HD remastered coming to consoles and mobile devices. SQUARE ENIX also revealed that SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ is also in development for Europe and North America.

Developed by industry veterans including legendary developer Akitoshi Kawazu, director of Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier and THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, Romancing SaGa™ 3 originally released in Japan in 1995. This brand-new HD remaster introduces optimized graphics, new dungeons to explore, new scenarios and a new game+ function. View the Romancing SaGa 3 trailer here now:

SQUARE ENIX also announced SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, which originally released only in Japan in 2016. Newcomers and long-time fans of the franchise can shape their own adventures with one of four protagonists, Urpina, Taria, Balmant, and Leonard, each with their own unique storyline, allowing players to enjoy four different RPGs in one title.

With its first Western release, AMBITIONS builds upon the original Japanese release with a variety of improvements and additions to the original, including new and improved graphics, character voiceovers, weapons, skills and more. In addition, players will have access to more than 70 allies to potentially add to their party and test out different battle strategies with the new turn-based timeline system as they conquer new scenarios, monsters and bosses on their journey.

Romancing SaGa 3 will be available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play®. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS will be available on the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4 system, STEAM, the App Store and Google Play.

Tags:
Press Release
Advertisement
Xbox Game Pass: You deserve a 'Banner' if you 'Survive' these new Game Pass additions
RELATED STORY
PS4 Games: Top PS4 Exclusive Videogame Titles Which You Should Play Before PS5 Release
RELATED STORY
GTA 6 Should Reinvent itself like God Of War did; Should Feature a Completely New Location
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 2K should give the WWE series a break - and reinvent the wrestling game
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Upcoming/Released Videogame Titles In Epic Games Store
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode In PUBG Update 0.13.0
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Launches Monster Puzzle Event Rewards Silver Fragments, Classic Coupon, And Outfits
RELATED STORY
Borderlands News: E3 Trailer announces new free DLC for Borderlands 2, Lilith no longer a Siren
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Devolver Digital announces a new slate of games in a way only they can
RELATED STORY
FACEIT reveal first Apex Legends Esports series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us