Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"Clean your room": Fans left shocked by the state of xQc's room

(image via YasmeenOne, Twitter)
(image via YasmeenOne, Twitter)
Aryan Mehta
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
Advertisement

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias "xQc," recently posted an image of his room on Twitter and got roasted by fans.

xQc's fan base is used to the French-Canadian streamer's antics, but nothing could've prepared them for the state of his room.

xQc's fans did not hold back in the comments, unapologetically roasting the former professional Overwatch player over his lackluster hygiene.

Also read: TikToker Sienna Gomez issues apology and removes merch after facing online backlash

xQc gets roasted by fans over the state of his room

A cold storm has hit Texas over the past few days, leading to multiple power outages across the state. Streamers in and around Texas, including xQc, have lost their internet connection and power.

Posting about it on Twitter, xQc gave his fans a view of his room. The room looked like it was just a few pigs short of a pigsty.

Advertisement

Fans echoed the sentiment with multiple calls for the streamer to tidy up after himself. Some fans even offered to buy him a trash can.

These were some of the best responses on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement

xQc recently made headlines for gifting 100,000 subscriptions on his Twitch stream, totaling up to five hundred thousand dollars.

The Twitch streamer's popularity has recently been on the rise after choosing to play more role-playing games like Rust.

He faced some backlash for "ruining" OfflineTV's Rust server by attacking other players. xQc has since moved to the latest iteration of NoPixel, GTA 5's community-made role-play server.

Also read: Fortnite pro Clix video calls NRG Ronaldo after realizing he may get banned for using "ClixFan69420" as his IGN name

Published 16 Feb 2021, 20:57 IST
Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी