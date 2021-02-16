"Clean your room": Fans left shocked by the state of xQc's room

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias "xQc," recently posted an image of his room on Twitter and got roasted by fans.

xQc's fan base is used to the French-Canadian streamer's antics, but nothing could've prepared them for the state of his room.

xQc's fans did not hold back in the comments, unapologetically roasting the former professional Overwatch player over his lackluster hygiene.

xQc gets roasted by fans over the state of his room

OUT OF POWER AGAIN WTF, TEXAS IS APOCALYPSE MODE WTF DUDE. AHHHHHHHHHHHHH. WILL DO A PC BUILD STREAM IRL IF ITS STABLE IN THE NEXT COUPLE HOURS. SORRY CHAT pic.twitter.com/8xeUZ8tEFV — xQc (@xQc) February 15, 2021

A cold storm has hit Texas over the past few days, leading to multiple power outages across the state. Streamers in and around Texas, including xQc, have lost their internet connection and power.

Posting about it on Twitter, xQc gave his fans a view of his room. The room looked like it was just a few pigs short of a pigsty.

Fans echoed the sentiment with multiple calls for the streamer to tidy up after himself. Some fans even offered to buy him a trash can.

These were some of the best responses on Twitter:

damn bro invest in a trash can — emma (@emmaaskii) February 15, 2021

use this time to clean ur desk pic.twitter.com/C9PH0nlnXT — p0gey (@p0geytwitch) February 15, 2021

Your room is the real apocalypse — Ollet (@Ollet_ck) February 15, 2021

Clean that room while your at it pic.twitter.com/8T7DsymBhH — bob👑 (@gloriussbob) February 15, 2021

CLEAN YOUR FUCKING ROOM pic.twitter.com/V00AXRDyK4 — sean 💤 (@seandfxd) February 15, 2021

Bro you’re a millionaire just buy a trash can for your room — Konzn (@KonznSucks) February 15, 2021

Let me buy you a trash can — ً (@wendytorrance) February 15, 2021

So mad he threw his shirt on the floor OMEGALUL — Zerbish (@NegativiteNonce) February 15, 2021

xQc recently made headlines for gifting 100,000 subscriptions on his Twitch stream, totaling up to five hundred thousand dollars.

The Twitch streamer's popularity has recently been on the rise after choosing to play more role-playing games like Rust.

He faced some backlash for "ruining" OfflineTV's Rust server by attacking other players. xQc has since moved to the latest iteration of NoPixel, GTA 5's community-made role-play server.

