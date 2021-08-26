Co-op is going to return within Saints Row and add pranking as one its core features 

Co-op has always been an integral part of Saints Row, and therefore, a return is almost inevitable.

Co-op or cooperative play is where more than one player joins to form a party and thus take part in missions in the form of a team. The difference between co-op and matchmaking is that players pre-decide their team rather than leaving it for the game to allocate them teammates.

So far, Saints Row has seen a co-op in all of their previous titles. This is primarily because the game facilitates playing with friends quite a lot. It makes the game interactive for players and this is why Saints Row has been so famous over the years. Therefore, it is no surprise that it is returning back to the latest game as well.

However, it is important to realize that the co-op version of the new game is going to be bigger than ever.

Saints Row’s co-op is going to have “pranking” as a feature

The new Saints Row game will have a 2 person co-op version. Each and every mission within the game is going to be a co-op and this makes it even more interesting.

Santo Ileso is going to be a massive city with a wide range of things to do. Player freedom and exclusivity is the name of the game and every decision made will affect the world of the player.

This means that players can plan things out beforehand and play within an actual team. This will make the game even more expansive and create more opportunities than ever before. If players are in co-op, they will be able to manage multiple districts at once which will definitely improve efficiency quite a lot.

As of now, Volition has mentioned that they will reveal more information in the future. However, they did tease about a new feature called “pranking”. While ideally it means players will be able to play jokes on others, the way in which it will work and the impact it might have is yet to be seen. It is possible that a prank might go wrong and that could lead to a complete failure of business within Santo Ileso.

There are obvious reasons to get excited for the co-op within the upcoming Saints Row game. The sheer size of the game is such that players will be able to use co-op to its maximum efficiency. Therefore, it is advisable that players start looking for partners with whom they would like to take over the whole of Santo Ileso in Saints Row.

Edited by Ashish Yadav