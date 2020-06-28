COD Mobile: 3 Worst Guns in the game

Knowing the best guns is important, but knowing the worst ones is also equally crucial.

In this article, we will talk about the three worst guns in COD Mobile, not ranked in any particular order.

Credit: youtube.com

In any battle royale game including COD, one of the best things you can do is to be aware of the weapons that you can keep according to your needs and requirements, and something that is even more helpful than that is to not make the wrong choices and ignore the underperforming guns to save up on bag space.

In this article, we will talk about the three worst guns in COD Mobile, not ranked in any particular order.

credit: zilliongamer.com

1. ICR-1 Assault Rifle

The most disappointing thing about this fully automatic weapon is its damage rate of 45, because of which it can take a while to take down the opponent. The low damage makes the better qualities of this gun, like accuracy and mobility, less useful to a player.

credit: zilliongamer.com

Even its range and fire rate are not that great, and all in all there seems to be little reason to pick up this weapon in COD when the other guns in its category offer much better statistics.

The only USP of this gun is its accuracy and low recoil, but that isn’t of much help when the damage itself is quite low. However, all these drawbacks can be combated with the use of all the right attachments. The ICR-1 shows the following stats when used to its fullest capacity:

Credit: zilliongamer.com

Advertisement

2. S36 Light Machine Gun

Credit: kavogaming.com

The S36 is the COD Mobile version of the gun QBB LSW in COD: Black Ops II. It is a fully automatic light machine gun with the highest rate of fire among all the guns in its category.

However, that’s about as long as the list of achievement goes. The damage rate is abysmal and it could take anywhere between 3-6 shots to kill the opponent, which is not very motivating in a close combat in COD.

Further, the recoil is very high and unmanageable without attachments, and therefore should be used with a foregrip. The accuracy is also not a consolation, and neither is the mobility, making the player run very slow because of how heavy the weapon is.

The only silver lining here is its fast reload time and rate of fire. It should be used as an alternative to Type 25 since it has better damage, range and fire rate, but preferably with a reliable secondary weapon.

The gun doesn't have the best of ranges, and therefore the right way to use it would be to have another secondary weapon for all mid-to long range fights in COD. It is its mobility which makes it unsuitable, especially for battle royale mode. With all the attachments, the S36 shows the following stats:

Credit: zilliongamer.com

3. M4LMG Light Machine Gun

Credit: siswaku.com

The M4LMG is a fully automatic light machine gun. It has decent damage and accuracy but is a liability in almost all the other aspects. It has poor mobility, unimpressive range, average fire rate and a heavy recoil pattern. This gun can work well in a close to medium range.

The heavy recoil is its biggest drawback and will need to be compensated for by an attachment. It is advisable to only use this weapon with attachments like the foregrip, quickdraw and stock; this attachment set-up works well for this gun and can help combat these drawbacks to a large extent. Its best stats are as follows, and are hardly impressive:

Credit: zilliongamer.com

So there they are, some of the worst guns that you can pick up in COD Mobile. However, like all comparisons, the reason why we have considered these guns to be the worst is not because of its intrinsic qualities but because there are other guns in their categories in COD which offer much better specifications.

Moreover, the stats of these guns can also be made better with the right attachments. Till the attachments are sorted out, it will be much better to be on a lookout for better guns to save up on storage space or/and to have a secondary gun to use until you find something better to perform better at COD.