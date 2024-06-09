CoD Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass: Edition upgrade, pre-order bonuses, and more

CoD Black Ops 6 has finally been revealed, and the information on the game's various editions as well as the Xbox Game Pass upgrades is now public. This year's Call of Duty follows the same pricing structure as previous franchise titles. However, Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, allowing players to skip paying the $70 premium if they have an active Game Pass subscription. This is the first game in the franchise's history to be released on the Xbox Game Pass on Day 1.

However, to get the "Vault Edition" via Game Pass, you must purchase an upgrade. Here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty Black Ops 6, editions, pre-order bonuses, and more.

All CoD Black Ops 6 editions detailed

Similar to the modern Call of Duty Modern Warfare trilogy, Black Ops 6 is offered in multiple different editions, i.e., the Standard Edition and the aforementioned Vault Edition. The Standard Edition costs $70 while the premium Vault Edition is priced at $100. The Xbox Game Pass version only includes the Standard Edition, which more or less simply includes the base game.

If you want to get access to the Vault Edition, you must get the Vault Edition upgrade, which costs $30. It comes with the base game alongside a host of extras, including Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack, Mastercraft Collection, BlackCell for a single season, and GobbleGum Pack for Zombies.

Additionally, the Vault Editon features some exclusive cosmetics for Modern Warfare 3 as well as Warzone, granted you pre-order the upcoming Call of Duty. Here's a breakdown of the Standard and Vault Editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Vault Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Collection

BlackCell (1 Season)

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

The pre-order bonuses include early access to the upcoming open beta for the game, as well as the Woods Operator pack, which also unlocks the Classic Woods Operator Skin in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty Warzone. Plus, you can unlock the Zombie Woods and Numbers Woods skins.

There's also the cross-gen version, which will be available to all players who get the game either on Xbox Series X|S or an active subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Here's a breakdown of the Cross-gen bundle:

Cross-gen Bundle ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

The Xbox Game Pass version is available on consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) as well as PC (via Microsoft Store). More information on the game's open beta, system requirements, and post-launch roadmap will be revealed in the coming weeks, close to the official release date of October 25, 2024.