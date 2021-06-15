COD: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 to get three new operators, five new weapons, and more

As the sun sets on Season 3 for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, all eyes have shifted to Season 4. In a recent blog post, Treyarch revealed the roadmap for Black Ops Cold War Season 4, along with some interesting details about the backstories of the new operators joining the game.

The developers also gave out some information regarding the five new weapons added to the arsenal.

Everything we know about Black Ops Cold War Season 4's new weapons and operators

Three new operators:

#1 - Jackal: Warsaw Pact (available at launch)

The metal-masked Jackal will be available to players at launch. Available at level 0 of the battle pass, players can instantly hop into combat and grind out the levels to unlock the Ultra-Rarity Jackal Operator Skin at Tier 100.

#2 - Salah: NATO (In-Season)

Salah in Black Ops Cold War Season 4 (Image via Activision)

A member of the CIA-led squadron that infiltrated the Algerian satellite crash site, Salah has a wealth of combat and negotiation skills that make him an invaluable member of NATO’s finest. - Treyarch

Available later on in Black Ops Cold War Season 4 as part of an unannounced store bundle.

#3 - Weaver: NATO (In-Season)

Weaver in Black Ops Cold War Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Born in the USSR and raised in America, CIA Clandestine Service Officer Grigori Weaver straddles both sides of the Cold War divide. With this Operator Skin based on his original Black Ops incarnation, Weaver’s dedication compels him to return to duty even after the recent loss of his left eye.

Available later on in Black Ops Cold War Season 4 as part of an unannounced store bundle.

Five new weapons

The MG-82 is slated to be Black Ops Cold War Season 4 launch weapon (Image via Activision)

Five new weapons are set to be added to Black Ops Cold War Season 4, including a nail gun and a mace for a melee weapon:

MG 82: LMG (Warzone+BOCW): Unlocked at Tier 15 of the season 4 battle pass.

(Warzone+BOCW): Unlocked at Tier 15 of the season 4 battle pass. C58: Assault Rifle (Warzone+BOCW): Unlocked at Tier 31 of the season 4 battle pass.

(Warzone+BOCW): Unlocked at Tier 31 of the season 4 battle pass. Nail Gun: Special/SMG (Warzone+BOCW): Unlock criteria not mentioned.

(Warzone+BOCW): Unlock criteria not mentioned. OTs 9: SMG (In-Season): Unlocked via challenges/store bundle purchase.

(In-Season): Unlocked via challenges/store bundle purchase. Mace: Melee (In-Season): Unlocked via challenges/store bundle purchase.

