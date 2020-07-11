COD Mobile: 3 guns with the lowest recoil in the game

COD Mobile has a large arsenal of weapons for the players to utilise.

Here is a list of weapons with the lowest recoil in Call of Duty Mobile.

COD Mobile has plenty of guns to offer its players (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

COD Mobile has a wide variety of guns for players to choose from. Players are often on the lookout for weapons which provide them with the best overall performance.

One of the crucial factors to consider when picking a gun in COD Mobile is the recoil. Players generally look for weapons with the lowest recoil so that they can hit their targets accurately. Each gun has different recoil and accuracy in the game. Here is a list of the weapons with the lowest recoil in COD Mobile.

(Note: Shotguns are not included in this list)

Top 3 Guns with the lowest recoil in COD Mobile

#1 M4

The M4 in COD Mobile

The M4 has minimal recoil and is one of the most popular choices among players. It has an accuracy of 69, which is the highest in the Assault Rifle category.

#2 LK24

The LK24 in COD Mobile

The LK24 is an excellent option if you want a gun with low recoil. This gun boasts an accuracy points of 68, which is just a little less than the M4. However, it deals greater damage than the M4, which is why some players prefer it over the latter.

#3 BK57

The BK57 in COD Mobile

The BK57 has an in-game accuracy of 67 and has the third-lowest recoil in COD Mobile. If the gun is appropriately used in the multiplayer mode, players can register kills very quickly.

It is to be noted that proper attachments are also required to increase the accuracy of the aforementioned weapons. Players can equip attachments like the laser sight and the foregrip to improve the efficiency of these guns.