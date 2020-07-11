COD Mobile: 3 worst guns in July 2020

COD Mobile has a large variety of guns for players to choose from.

Here is a list of three of the worst weapons in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: worst guns in July 2020 (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

Players have a large arsenal of weapons to choose from in COD Mobile. They always try to look for the best weapons to enhance their performances in the game. However, some guns in COD Mobile have such dismal stats that they are often avoided to prevent liabilities in the game.

In this article, we take a look at three of the worst firearms in COD Mobile.

3 worst weapons in COD Mobile

#1 HS0405

HS0405 in COD Mobile

The HS0405 is considered to be the worst weapon in COD Mobile and has a very low fire rate. The time between the shots is too long and this makes players vulnerable in combat.

Even though this pump shotgun inflicts severe damage, it would still take multiple shots to kill opponents unless they are shot in a very close range.

#2 M16

M16 in COD Mobile

The M16 is not the worst weapon in COD Mobile. Its problem lies in the fact that it only has a burst fire mode, which doesn't help the players in close-range combat. Players generally avoid picking up this gun because it takes a longer time to kill opponents.

#3 BY15

BY15 in COD Mobile

The BY15 is another pump shotgun on this list. Like the HS0405, this weapon also takes time between shots, which means it is hardly picked up by players. It has a higher fire rate than HS0405 but deals lower damage.

Listing the worst guns in any game is not possible as each weapon serves different purposes and has specific advantages. It should, therefore, be noted that this list was made based on the stats and the characteristics of the guns.