COD Mobile: 5 best guns in the game in 2020

COD Mobile has a reasonable depth in its arsenal for the players to dig into.

A look at some of the best weapons that the players can use in the game.

Best guns in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: COD Mobile)

COD Mobile consists of a plethora of weapons that the players can use in various modes to fight against their opponents. There are multiple guns that the players can use according to their preference.

COD Mobile is very competitive, and every player wants to reach the Legendary tier in the Ranked mode. Players look for the best guns to win the head to head duels that take place in the matches.

Here is the list of top 5 guns present in COD Mobile.

#1 KN-44

KN44 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

KN-44 is considered to be the best gun in the game. The assault rifle is very versatile because it has high damage of 57, a reasonable fire rate of 62 and decent accuracy. It can be used efficiently in the short-medium range combats.

#2 Cordite

Cordite (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Cordite is an estimable SMG present in COD Mobile for the players to try out. The gun has pretty good statistics, making it a viable option for the players. The weapon has a damage of 74 and a fire rate of 67. As it is an SMG, the gun isn't recommended to be used in mid-long range combats but is a real beast in close range fights.

#3 HBRa3

HBrA3 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This weapon is the perfect option for mid-close range fights. The stats of the gun are well balanced, and the recoil can be controlled with some practice. HBRa3 has a damage stat of 55 and a fire rate of 67.

#4 QQ9

QQ9 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The QQ9 inflicts damage of 77 and has a fire rate of 68, making it one of the finest SMGs in the game. The gun is close to flawless in close-range if used appropriately. It is a little less accurate than the Cordite, which is the other SMG on this list.

#5 DL Q33

DL Q33 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The DL Q33 is considered to be the best sniper in COD Mobile. It can kill an opponent with even a body shot. However, it requires a lot of skill to master the weapon. Sniping isn't easy, and this gun wouldn't be useful to the players when the opponents are rushing. It has a damage of 90 and a fire rate of 15.

All the guns on this list are just recommendations. There are various other weapons that the players can try out according to their preference. Also, this list is made for the multiplayer mode of COD Mobile as all the guns aren't present in the battle royale mode.