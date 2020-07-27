COD Mobile: 5 most followed YouTubers who stream the game

COD Mobile is one of the best free-to-download games available on Android. This is hardly surprising as the game has amazing graphics, easy-to-master controls and expansive gameplay. Whether it’s the ranked match, the hardpoint or the open-world battle royale, COD Mobile does not disappoint.

Since COD Mobile is so popular, several Youtubers have garnered a lot of fans by streaming their COD gameplay. Here are five of the most followed YouTubers who play COD Mobile.

5 most followed YouTubers who play COD Mobile

#5 HawksNest with 403k subscribers

Image credits: Hawksnest, YT

HawksNest is a YouTube channel run by Elijah Jackson. With several COD Mobile videos on the platform as well as a website dedicated to COD content, HawksNest is nothing less than an expert.

On his website, you will find exhaustive lists and reviews of various features, like guns and maps, in the game to help you perform better the next time you play.

#4 Bobby Plays with 484k subscribers

Image credits: Bobby Plays Streams, YT

Bobby Plays is another popular YouTuber who uploads a lot of content related to COD Mobile. While he mostly plays COD, he considers himself a mobile gamer and has tried a few other games as well. However, you will mostly find great COD streams on his channel, along with funny moments and relatable memes.

#3 AnonymousYT with 572k subscribers

Image credits: AnonymousYT, YT

Anonymous YT makes great COD Mobile content but the identity of the person who runs the channel is unknown. Whoever runs the channel though, is a great COD player and seems to be really fond of the zombie mode in the game.

#2 Yanrique with 833k subscribers

Image credits: Yanrique, YT

Yanrique Wright, a mobile gamer born and raised in Jamaica, runs this YouTube channel named after himself. He mostly plays mobile games, such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, and provides a lot of fun content as well as tips and tricks. If you’re looking to improve your game in COD Mobile, his channel is definitely worth checking out.

#1 iFerg with 1.16m subscribers

Image credits: iFerg, YT

If YouTube was COD Mobile, then iFerg would be the XS1 Goliath that shot down from the sky and instilled terror in the hearts of enemies.

Luke Fergie or iFerg is probably the best COD Mobile player and his skills are evident from his achievements which include a 100 ranked matches win streak! Luke challenges popular players and often beats them all. We wouldn’t want to be matched against Luke, that’s for sure.