COD Mobile: All you need to know about Weapon Mastery

COD Mobile Season 8 introduced a fascinating game mechanic known as Weapon Mastery. Players now have leaderboards for mastering a weapon, and finally, after two years, COD Mobile has figured out a way for players to focus on a weapon continuously.

Previously, after leveling up a weapon, players would often get bored of using the same gun for the longest time. That is the reason most players do not like to adhere to the meta. Players who abuse the meta compel other players who are not using the best weapons to pick them back up if they want to stand a chance. With weapon mastery in COD Mobile, players will not be as bored playing the meta as it means grinding the leaderboard for it.

There are also a few rewards on every level of weapon mastery. Players who make it to the leaderboards will have their rank shown to the public in every lobby. The leaderboards for every weapon will reset with the ranked season.

All ranks in COD Mobile Weapon Mastery in Season 8

There are four different ranks in weapon mastery in COD Mobile. It starts with Iron and is followed by Gold, Platinum and Master. Beyond Master rank are the ranked leaderboards that players have to grind to enter.

Weapon mastery HUD for Master ranked AS-VAL (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Modes of getting weapon mastery points:

Weapon Master points are distributed based on wins, losses, and the player's overall performance in a match.

0-2000 points- Players can participate in the Normal and ranked matches in multiplayer or Battle Royale to earn points. 2001-3500 points- Players ranked Pro and above can participate in ranked matches in multiplayer or Battle Royale to earn points. 3501-5000 points- Players ranked Master and above can participate in ranked matches in multiplayer or Battle Royale to earn points. Over 5001 points- Players ranked Legendary and above can participate in ranked matches in multiplayer or Battle Royale to earn points.

Players who are ranked legendary will also be able to get into the leaderboards of the server of their choice.

