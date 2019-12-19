COD Mobile: Battle Royale mode will soon have two new weapons, HS2126 & UL736

Call of Duty Mobile

Boasting the hype among Call of Duty Mobile players, TiMi Studios are back again with a lot of surprises for Christmas eve. Recently, a Twitter page reported about two new weapons that are going to release soon in COD Mobile. However, the post also confirmed that these new weapons can be used only in Battle Royale mode.

HS2126 & UL736 Coming Soon In Battle Royale & It Also Looks Like We'll Be Getting 2 New Characters, Holiday Raid & Prop Hunt On December 20th‼❄ pic.twitter.com/iuu5RnD94S — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@CODMobileLeaks) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the leakers have also uncovered the information regarding the launch of new characters, holiday, and a prop hunt mode. It is reported that the global servers will receive these amendments on the 20th of December.

Discussing about the first weapon, HS2126 is expected to be an automatic firearm which will support up to 65 damage rate. Its slow firing rate can disappoint the close-range fight lovers as the weapon can only deal with a maximum of 40 firing rate. Moreover, the recoil is similar to the AK47, which requires high skill to operate it.

UL736, the second weapon in the list, is almost same as the Striker, which holds a drum-type magazine. Considering the stats, UL736 is going to be very useful in mid-range and early fights. Although the accuracy of UL736 is a little bit high if compared to the HS2126. However, UL736 is not made for long-range battles since it will only carry 40 range value.

It is expected that these two weapons will arrive in Call of Duty Mobile after Christmas update. As for now, the official confirmation is still pending regarding its release.