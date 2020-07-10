COD Mobile: Best assault rifles in July 2020

Players have a variety of assault rifles to choose from in COD Mobile.

Here are the Best Assault Rifles in Call of Duty Mobile.

COD Mobile: Best assault rifles in July 2020 (Picture Courtesy: wallpapersden.com)

COD Mobile has witnessed substantial growth in its player base in the last few months. With the arrival of Season 8, the player count is expected to grow even further.

COD Mobile provides its players with a variety of guns that can be used in different modes in the game. Assault Rifles are some of the most popular sets of guns in the game due to their versatility and their ability to perform in various types of combat situations.

Here is a list of the best Assault Rifles present in COD Mobile.

Top 3 Assault Rifles in COD Mobile

#1 KN44

The KN-44

The KN44 is considered to be the best assault rifle in COD Mobile. The weapon has well-balanced stats which allow it to take on enemies in close mid-range fights without any issues. The gun is incredibly deadly if used properly.

Stats:

Damage: 57

Fire Rate: 62

Accuracy: 51

Mobility: 55

Range: 50

#2 HBRa3

The HBRa3

The HBRa3 is another wonderful AR to use in COD Mobile. It is pretty good for close-range fights due to its fire-rate. The only problem with this gun is its range as it is not as capable as the other ARs in long distance.

Stats:

Damage: 55

Fire Rate: 67

Accuracy: 54

Mobility: 54

Range: 46

#3 LK24

The LK24

The LK24 is an underrated and incredibly versatile weapon that works very well in long-range situations, compared to the other two guns on this list. Players have to use the weapon wisely if they want to unleash its full potential.

Stats:

Damage: 47

Fire Rate: 62

Accuracy: 68

Mobility: 60

Range: 55

This list is solely based on the stats of the guns. There are various other ARs in COD Mobile that players could resort to.