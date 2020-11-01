COD Mobile: Best gyroscope sensitivity settings

After the PUBG Mobile ban in India, loyal BR fans have now turned their heads towards COD Mobile within the esports community, as COD Mobile provides similar features to PUBG Mobile. It also includes the most immersive controlling feature, the gyroscope.

The Gyroscope is a sensor available in smartphones that helps perform actions on the screen through the movements made by the handheld device. This feature is used in COD Mobile to control the recoil of the guns in the game.

The sensor plays an important role in determining the ADS movement and recoil of the gun for an improved gameplay experience. We list the best gyroscope sensitivity settings in COD Mobile for maximum stability and recoil control.

Best gyroscope sensitivity to have in COD Mobile

Note: The sensitivity settings provided below are listed according to the generalized and most suitable ways for every player of the game. The gyroscope sensitivity depends and varies from one device to another.

After turning on the gyroscope, the aiming function or ADS in COD Mobile is controlled through the movements made by the handheld device and is probably the most beneficial way to play the game.

The Gyroscope settings are unique to a player, and these settings may differ in use for each player. These settings can be tweaked according to the player's preference. It is best recommended to set up the sensitivity and grind it out in the training arena or in the practice sessions along with friends to get the hang of the gyroscope concept. Here is a sum-up of the best and most used gyroscope sensitivity settings in COD Mobile:

Best gyroscope settings

Third-person sensitivity: 95

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

The gyroscope sensitivity provided here in the list is regardless of the Firing and Camera sensitivity in the game as each of the factors can determine the ADS sensitivity and recoil of the weapons during the gameplay.

Disclaimer: The Gyroscope sensitivity differs from one another in every device, and what may be the best option for one in the gyroscope sensitivity of COD Mobile may not be the same for other players in the game.