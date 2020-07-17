COD Mobile: Best multiplayer loadout in the game

No matter how many hours you spend perfecting your strategy and gameplay in COD Mobile, a good loadout is often the difference between a win and a loss. Contrary to popular belief, your loadout shapes your entire gaming style and gives you the right push to earn those extra XP points and level up. Moreover, switching your loadout can be an anxiety-inducing task, with even a small mistake making a huge difference in the battleground.

To save you the trouble, we have taken all the factors into account to create the perfect multiplayer loadout for COD Mobile that will allow you to take your gameplay to the next level.

Our curated multiplayer loadout for COD Mobile

Primary Weapon: HBRa3

HBRa3 (Image Courtesy: amazonaws.com)

Once upgraded to its full potential with the Red Dot Sight, Quickdraw, Foregrip and Extended Mag, the HBRa3 becomes a force to be reckoned with. It will offer a great deal of accuracy in both close and long-range encounters as well as minimal recoil, rapid-fire rate and decent damage, thereby allowing players to be extremely flexible with their gaming styles and switch their strategies according to the situation.

The new Skulls & Blood skin makes the gun look like a fashion statement and it is one of the best introductions in recent seasons.

Secondary Weapon: FHJ-18

FHJ-18 (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

While some might take a pistol for its immediate shooting capacity, the FHJ-18 is a rare gem whose full potential has only been tapped by a few COD Mobile players. With the ability to lock aim at enemy scorestreaks in the air like the Stealth Chopper and the VTOL, this can easily save your team several deaths. It can do- with just a few rounds- what the primary weapon often takes half a game to do.

Operator Skill: Gravity Spikes

Gravity Spikes in COD Mobile

Gravity Spikes guarantee at least one kill and greater XP points when used at the right moment. This skill comes in handy especially during Domination matches, with as many as four players capable of being wiped out in one stroke.

Lethal: Sticky Grenade

Sticky Grenade (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

No kill is easier and more satisfying in COD Mobile than one secured through a perfectly-placed Sticky Grenade. This can often take an entire camping squad by surprise and be the difference in Search and Destroy matches.

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Creating diversions, planting and defusing bombs, capturing hardpoints and dominating zones, a smoke grenade has been useful in pretty much every game mode, right from the first version of COD Mobile.

Perk 1: Agile

Agile (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Just like its name, Agile provides you with extra agility and saves you those few extra seconds spent in aiming. This is paramount for run-and-gun players.

Perk 2: Hard Wired

Hard Wired (Image Courtesy: gstatic.com)

This perk significantly reduces your vulnerability, providing immunity to Counter-UAVs, EMP grenades and Trip Mines and allowing you to charge into battle fearlessly.

Perk 3: Hardline

Hardline (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This perk boosts points earned from every kill by 25%, making your upward climb in COD Mobile quicker.