CoD Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for beginners

CoD Mobile has amassed an enormous player base since its release last year.

We take a look at the best sensitivity settings for beginners playing the game.

Nishant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

COD Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for beginners (Picture Source: Wallpaper access)

When Call of Duty Mobile (CoD) Mobile was released in October 2019, the game saw some unprecedented hype, and still continues to do so. It has even surpassed a massive 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. CoD Mobile features various unique modes and maps from the much-loved series, and also consists of a battle royale mode, which players have undoubtedly enjoyed.

With new users playing CoD Mobile on a daily basis, it is important for them to learn and rise to higher tiers quickly. To do so, they must have the proper settings so they can perform to their full potential. Hence, beginners look out for the most-appropriate sensitivity settings.

CoD Mobile best sensitivity settings for beginners

Rotation mode - Speed acceleration

Speed acceleration settings in COD Mobile

This sensitivity is based on the speed with which players move their fingers across the screens. There are other two rotation modes that players could try, but they aren’t recommended for beginners.

Camera sensitivity

Advertisement

Camera settings in COD Mobile

Camera sensitivity is quite essential, and affects players when they are looking around in both third person and first person modes. It also affects players when they are scoped in and trying to get a look around.

Firing sensitivity

Firing sensitivity in COD Mobile

These settings come into play when players are firing. Firing sensitivity should be similar to camera sensitivity, but players can change these according to their preferences.

New players can use the sensitivity setting mentioned above until they get better. After which they can change these options as per their comfort and preferences.

The settings mentioned above are for the non-gyroscope users, since using the same is no easy task, and takes a lot of time to adjust. Players can enable it after they get used to the game.