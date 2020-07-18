COD Mobile: Best BR mode sensitivity settings for non-gyroscope users

Call of Duty Mobile has been growing rapidly since its release in October 2019. The game features multiple modes that players can try out, with battle royale being one of its most popular ones. A lot of COD Mobile players prefer this over other modes.

Like any other game, COD Mobile has a rank system, and every player wishes to reach the highest tier. In this case, sensitivity plays a pivotal role in reaching higher levels, as finding the right sensitivity can enhance gameplay to a certain extent.

In this article, we will talk about the best sensitivity settings for the battle royale mode in COD Mobile, for non-gyroscope users.

Best sensitivity settings for COD Mobile BR Mode for non-gyroscope users

Rotation mode – Fixed speed

Rotation mode in COD Mobile

Under this section, the 'Fixed Speed' option must be selected, which ensures that the pace with which players move their fingers across the screen won't matter. It is recommended for gamers to maintain consistent movement of the camera angle, unlike the other two rotation modes that depend on the speed of fingers.

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitvity in COD Mobile

Camera sensitivity plays a vital role, as it affects the camera angle movement in both TPP and FPP when players are moving around. This sensitivity also influences camera angle movement when players use the different scopes present in COD Mobile.

Third Person Sensitivity: 85-95%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 70-80%

Optics: 90 - 100%

Tactical Scope Sensitvity: 55-65%

3x Tactical Scope: 55-60%

4x Tactical Scope: 45-50%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 45-50%

Firing

Firing mode in COD Mobile

The Firing sensitivity comes into the picture when players are firing. They should remember to keep these settings similar to the camera angle so as to maintain consistency. However, it can be tweaked to an extent. Altering these sensitivities will affect the crosshair movement, which will in turn also impact control on recoil.

Players can set this sensitivity in the following range:

Sensitivity is entirely subjective, and players can even go beyond the ranges mentioned above.

Note: These settings are not meant to be copied as it is, and players can, and should, alter them based on their preferences and the device used for playing.