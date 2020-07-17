While most Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) players prefer the aggression of an AR or the stealth of snipers, few have the courage to embrace the high risk/high payoff strategy that comes with shotguns.

When it comes to first-person shooting games, those who are accustomed to more 'traditional' guns might write off shotgun users at the start, but there is no denying that a player who has mastered this weapon is the most lethal of all in COD Mobile.

If you are one of those players who likes to live life on the edge and gamble with kills and death, then this article is for you.

Top three shotguns in COD Mobile in 2020

HS2126

HS2126 (Image: zilliongamer.com)

This shotgun claims top spot in COD Mobile by a mile, with great mobility, decent reload speed and burst fire ensuring that if your aim is decent, your opponent is toast. Another benefit of burst fire is that the rapid fire rate allows you to battle multiple enemies, and is an ideal companion for an adventure to the opponent's spawn.

The HS2126 also doesn't look like a shotgun, giving you a split second advantage over the other player, as they unassumingly take aim while you blast them to shreds. Moreover, its balanced features ensure that it is great for both beginners and pros, campers and suicidal gunners.

Advertisement

BY15

BY15 (Image: zilliongamer.com)

One of the best guns in COD Mobile when it comes to damage, this shotgun kills the enemy with one bullet in most situations, making it ideal for 'run and gun' scenarios. We recommend adding a suppressor and dominating unsuspecting enemies from behind in 'Search and Destroy'.

The By15 is also extremely lightweight, boosting mobility. It's biggest drawback, however, is the slow rate of fire and massive recoil, almost ensuring certain death if your aim is off, or if you are combating more than one foe at a time. For this precise reason, this shotgun isn't a great fit for beginners.

Striker

Striker (Image: zilliongamer.com)

Possibly the most-imposing gun in COD Mobile when it comes to appearance, the Striker, however, falls short when it comes to performance. Not only is its degree of damage lesser than the above guns, but its heaviness hampers mobility and it has the slowest reload time, with the reloading animation taking multiple seconds.

However, its fast rate of fire is a saving grace, coming in handy during multiple sticky situations, and its minimal recoil makes it a decent gun for camping, especially at hardpoints. We'd recommend upgrading this gun to its maximum capacity before using it, though.