The developers of COD Mobile have recently made a public announcement regarding a public test build on their subreddit. The test build will enable the players to try out new features before they are added to the global version of the game.

The public test build will be available for the players until 23rd July (PST).

As a part of the beta testing, the players will be able to try the features which are expected to arrive with the next major update in August. There will be an in-game survey which the players can fill to give the developers an idea about the existing bugs and glitches. The players will also be allowed to provide any kind of feedback on the game.

New feature in August update.

It is also stated in the announcement that a new feature called 'Gunsmith' will be added to the game.

COD Mobile Beta APK for Android: Download link

A screenshot of the Reddit post.

If the players want to try out the beta version, they can follow the steps given below:

Download Link: https://bit.ly/2ZtB5ei (Size: 1.7 GB)

Step 1: Download the APK file from the aforementioned link.

Step 2: Install the APK. It might take a few minutes, depending upon the device.

Step 3: After the installation of beta APK is complete, the players can join the servers and experience the new features.

COD Mobile beta will be available only to the first 40000 users. According to the announcement made on Reddit, the following features will be introduced in the test build:

Team Death Match

Hardpoint

Domination

At the end of the official announcement, it is also mentioned that if everything goes well, additional beta versions will be released with even more features.