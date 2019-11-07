COD Mobile: Controller support to come to the game soon, leaks emerge about the new Perk Machine and Zombie Comic

Official community update on Reddit suggests that Call of Duty will get a controller support system soon

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile boasts 50 million+ downloads at the moment, which is stupendous news for the company.

When Call of Duty: Mobile was launched on 1 October 2019, the game had a controller support feature that could be accessed from its settings. The option, however, was taken down post an update that followed.

Now, a community update officially rolled out by COD: Mobile on 1 November 2019 suggests that the controller system feature is still being optimised by the developers.

"Over the last two community updates we’ve addressed several pieces of feedback that the community had been inquiring about and there are still a few continuously coming up: controller support and login options. We’d just like to reiterate that both are still being worked on. We hear you and we also care a great deal about both topics, which is why we are taking the time to make sure they are both fully fleshed out, balanced, and ready to go before announcing anything," read COD: Mobile's community update on its official Reddit.

When will controller support be enabled for COD: Mobile?

The developers are yet to officially announce a fixed date on which the controller support system will be available in the game. However, given that COD: Mobile has acknowledged the concerns regarding the issue, it could be speculated that the feature will go live in the updates that are set to roll out this month.

COD: Mobile Leaks

Meanwhile, leaks posted by StealthBubble on Twitter suggest that Call of Duty: Mobile is on the verge of getting Perk Vending Machines. The popular leaker also attached images of the new feature to his tweet on 6 November 2019:

Upcoming Perk Machine for COD Mobile🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JW1vHaH4wR — StealthBubble (@StealthBubble) November 6, 2019

Leaks about the new Zombie mode that ought to hit COD: Mobile soon have been making the rounds on social media. StealthBubble has put out a few pictures of COD: Mobile Zombie Comic that might be published on 7 November 2019.

COD Mobile Zombie Comic😍

Big thanks to Simskii for the pictures

(Translated version will come after) pic.twitter.com/2UpiYCU2rl — StealthBubble (@StealthBubble) November 7, 2019

