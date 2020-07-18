In simple words, the K/D system in COD Mobile is a ratio of your overall number of kills, as opposed to your corresponding number of deaths.

If your number of kills is the same as your number of deaths, your K/D is 1. This is generally considered to be the average metric in most cases in COD Mobile. If your kills are more than your deaths, your K/D is more than 1, i.e. above average. Similarly, if you are dying more than you are killing, your K/D will be lesser than 1, which is considered to be a below average score.

How do you boost your K/D ratio in COD Mobile? We'll tell you!

Players across COD Mobile often use the K/D ratio as a standard mode of comparison, since it is the only uniform and enduring score that is regularly updated after every game, unlike levels (which stops at 150) and rankings (which stops at Legendary).

It is important to add here that this isn't a fool-proof method of comparison, since people who play ranked matches will typically have lower K/D's than people who only play multiplayer, since there is a high chance of bots being present in the latter.

While there are varying opinions about how to boost K/D ratio, the most basic principle to keep in mind is: die less. While this may sound like extremely basic advice, if kept in mind, it can provide long-term results. Most of the times, plans to get more kills in COD Mobile lead players to charge into the opponent's spawn in assault mode, just making them die more.

On the contrary, a more restrained camping approach will make for lesser risk, automatically reducing deaths even if kills don't rise exponentially. This is a good way to boost the K/D ratio in COD Mobile, especially if a player is good with a Sniper.

Another factor to give thought to is the loadout. Every grenade not thrown is a potential death (or two) missed. Similarly, with the right combination of perks, a player can become immune to trip mines and UAV's, and prevent careless deaths.

Reducing the risk of death, put together with the right perks, also allows players to activate scorestreaks faster. Choosing a scorestreak that gets activated faster and can kill more people (Predator Missile and Stealth Chopper) is more advisable than a scorestreak that will barely ever be used (VTOL), or just get one kill with (Hunter Killer Drone).

The same philosophy is applicable, but in a different aspect, to Operator Skills, where choosing a skill like Gravity Spikes ensures a kill (sometimes four) and also leaves the player least vulnerable, as opposed to skills like War Machine and Annihilator, which might provide more kills, but also have a much greater risk of dying.

These plans, when implemented, will help boost players' K/D ratio in COD Mobile.