While COD Mobile might have arrived late to the party as compared to other online multiplayer shooting games, it has introduced an elaborate set of maps which are both diverse and detailed. These maps not only make the gaming experience better, but ensure that players always have something new to explore in this game, meaning boredom isn't an option.

Here's a full list of all multiplayer maps in COD Mobile

Takeoff

Takeoff: gamesatlas.com

Reminiscent of Call of Duty: Black Ops II, this old favourite is a huge map that enables a more tactical style of gameplay, benefiting snipers and campers.

Meltdown

Meltdown: gamesatlas.com

Not too big, nor too small, this perfectly symmetrical map is one of the most balanced maps for the Domination game mode, and an extremely challenging arena for Search and Destroy players in COD Mobile.

Raid

Raid: gamesatlas.com

Another descendant of Black Ops II, Raid is a map of both vast, open spaces and small hidden corners, suiting players of all styles. It's size makes it a nightmare during Hardline games in COD Mobile.

Summit

Summit: gamesatlas.com

Situated on the summit of the beautiful Mount Yamantau in USSR, once you get past the visuals, Summit becomes an increasingly difficult challenge to overcome. Comprising of complex alternate routes, it often becomes impossible to discern where the enemy is coming from in this COD Mobile map.

Cage

Cage: gamesatlas.com

Small and cramped, this map is great for quick, high-intensity matches, with players being required to constantly be on the move. If you are a sniper, this isn't the map for you.

Highrise

Highrise: gamesatlas.com

The latest addition to COD Mobile's ever-growing catalogue, Highrise has stunning views of both day and night in Manhattan, and gives off a secret-agent vibe as you run around office spaces. It's important to mind your step, or you might fall to an unexpected death.

Scrapyard

Scrapyard: gamesatlas.com

Borrowed from the acclaimed second installment of Modern Warfare, this is a relatively straightforward map in COD Mobile where good aim alone can win you the game.

Firing Range

Firing Range: gamesatlas.com

A classic from the original Black Ops, Firing Range is both a boon and foil for everyone. A very small fraction of low-lying land isn't accessible to sinpers, and every moment in the open is a risk.

Crash

Crash: gamesatlas.com

The ideal map for every game mode except Domination in COD Mobile, winning here is heavily dependent on pure merit (and some scorestreaks), and its battered warzone makes for extremely exciting Search and Destroy matches.

Standoff

Standoff: gamesatlas.com

Apart from the hauntingly beautiful visuals, Standoff is also a melting pot of players of all styles, with complete knowledge of this map necessary for survival.

Crossfire

Crossfire: gamesatlas.com

A realistic representation of a war-ravaged street in Saudi Arabia, this is one of the most detailed maps in COD Mobile that requires a lot of running, with every kill having to be earned.

Rust

Rust: gamesatlas.com

Originally a gimmick, this map is right out of a Western film, with the best sniping spots in all of COD Mobile, The towering mechanism also has a complex underbelly to support it, although the all-brown colour scheme can get overwhelming at times.

Nuketown

Nuketown: gamesatlas.com

A small-but-significant map in COD Mobile, it involves extremely fast and furious matches, with spawns being dominated at the blink of an eye. With plenty of clutter in the frame, grenades and trip mines are of invaluable use here.

Hijacked

Hijacked: gamesatlas.com

A relatively cartoonish map, Hijack has an extremely niche audience, with the secret tunnels and hidden pools being a treat for stealthy gameplay.

Killhouse

Killhouse: gamesatlas.com

Less of a map and more of a fighting arena, this classic is a gift for those who heavily rely on scorestreaks to win games. With everything from assaults to sniping happening, Killhouse if often a stress-buster after several rounds of intense ranked matches in COD Mobile.

Tunisia

Tunisia: gamesatlas.com

Another recent addition to the pool, this is the toughest map for Search and Destroy, with players taking light-years to switch between bombsites. Tunisia has a unique appeal, with everyone still trying to figure out how to dominate it.