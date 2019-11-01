COD Mobile Guide: How to play Rockets Only mode; List of tasks to complete in Rockets Only Challenge event

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Nov 2019, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rocket only mode event.

Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most popular shooting games available for both Android and iOS devices, has returned with a new event. In the month of October, a Halloween update was released by the developers of the game, which was enjoyed and loved a lot by its players. Looking at this, developers have decided to release new events frequently in the game. By participating in these events, players can earn free rewards, which include weapon skins, outfits, perks and other in-game products

A few hours ago, a new event was seen in-game called the 'Rockets Only Challenge'. To participate in this event, players will have to play Rockets Only Mode and complete some specific missions in it. To play this mode, follow the steps given below

Go to the Multiplayer Section. Select the list of Modes in the Bottom Right Corner. Choose the Feature option in the top bar. In the Feature section, Rockets Only Mode is available to play.

As mentioned earlier that players will have to complete some specific missions if they want to take full advantage of this event. Players will get free in-game rewards whenever they complete a task. So here is the list of missions along with their prizes.

Rockets Only event tasks

Task: Play two matches in Rockets Only ode.

Reward: 100 Credits.

Task: Play six matches in Rockets Only mode.

Reward: Battle Crate.

Task: Win three matches in Rockets Only mode.

Advertisement

Reward: 100 Credits.

Task: Kill 15 enemies in Rockets Only mode.

Reward: Battle Crate.

Task: Kill 50 enemies in Rockets Only mode.

Reward: 150 Credits.

This event is only valid for a week, i.e., 1st November to 7th November. So, have a look at this mode and quickly complete the mission without wasting any time. Also, share this article with your Call of Duty Mobile friends.

For more Esports updates, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.