COD Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage Day 2 results

Day 2 of the league stage of the 'Higin Call Of Duty Mobile Majors' has concluded, with Team Hastar leading the points table with 5 wins and 10 points. Team 420op was substituted by Team Mili in the tournament.
This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.
In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place on three different maps with three different modes.
- Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint
- Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy
- Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination
League stage Day 2 results at the Higin CODM Majors
- Team Owais vs Team Blaezi:- 2-0
- Team Mili vs Team Kratos:- Team Kratos Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
- Team Owais vs Team Hastar:-0-2
- Team Kratos vs Team Hastar:-1-2
- Team Mili vs Team Payal:-0-2
- Team Scout vs Team Novaking:- 0-2
- Team Novaking vs Team Payal:-2-0
- Team Scout vs Team Hastar:-0-2
- Team Scout vs Team Blaezi:-0-2
League Stage Day 3 schedule at the Higin CODM Majors
Match 19- Team Novaking vs Team Blaezi
Match 20- Team Novaking vs Team Hastar
Match 21- Team Scout vs Team Kratos
Match 22- Team Owais vs Team Kratos
Match 23- Team Scout vs Team Payal
Match 24- Team Novaking vs Team Kratos
Match 25- Team Owais vs Team Payal
Match 26- Team Mili vs Team Hastar
Match 27- Team Scout vs Team Mili
Match 28- Team Mili vs Team Blaezi
Higin CODM Majors format and schedule
Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)
Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )
- Round Robin format
- Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
- The top four teams qualify for Phase 3
Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
- Two groups of two team each
- The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals
Phase 4: Finals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution
- 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
- Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
- Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR
- Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
- Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR
Players can vote for their favorite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.Published 28 Nov 2020, 09:48 IST