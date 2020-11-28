Create
COD Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage Day 2 results

Higin COD Mobile Majors Team captions
Modified 28 Nov 2020, 09:48 IST
Day 2 of the league stage of the 'Higin Call Of Duty Mobile Majors' has concluded, with Team Hastar leading the points table with 5 wins and 10 points. Team 420op was substituted by Team Mili in the tournament.

This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.

In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place on three different maps with three different modes.

  • Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint
  • Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy
  • Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination

League stage Day 2 results at the Higin CODM Majors

Higin CODM majors league stage results after day 2
  • Team Owais vs Team Blaezi:- 2-0
  • Team Mili vs Team Kratos:- Team Kratos Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
  • Team Owais vs Team Hastar:-0-2
  • Team Kratos vs Team Hastar:-1-2
  • Team Mili vs Team Payal:-0-2
  • Team Scout vs Team Novaking:- 0-2
  • Team Novaking vs Team Payal:-2-0
  • Team Scout vs Team Hastar:-0-2
  • Team Scout vs Team Blaezi:-0-2

League Stage Day 3 schedule at the Higin CODM Majors

Match 19- Team Novaking vs Team Blaezi

Match 20- Team Novaking vs Team Hastar

Match 21- Team Scout vs Team Kratos

Match 22- Team Owais vs Team Kratos

Match 23- Team Scout vs Team Payal

Match 24- Team Novaking vs Team Kratos

Match 25- Team Owais vs Team Payal

Match 26- Team Mili vs Team Hastar

Match 27- Team Scout vs Team Mili

Match 28- Team Mili vs Team Blaezi

Higin CODM Majors format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )

  • Round Robin format
  • Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
  • The top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds
  • Two groups of two team each
  • The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

  • 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
  • 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
  • Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
  • Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR
  • Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
  • Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Players can vote for their favorite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.

Published 28 Nov 2020, 09:48 IST
COD Mobile
