COD Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage Day 2 results

Day 2 of the league stage of the 'Higin Call Of Duty Mobile Majors' has concluded, with Team Hastar leading the points table with 5 wins and 10 points. Team 420op was substituted by Team Mili in the tournament.

This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.

In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place on three different maps with three different modes.

Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint

Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy

Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination

League stage Day 2 results at the Higin CODM Majors

Higin CODM majors league stage results after day 2

Team Owais vs Team Blaezi :- 2-0

:- 2-0 Team Mili vs Team Kratos :- Team Kratos Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)

:- Team Kratos Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round) Team Owais vs Team Hastar :-0-2

:-0-2 Team Kratos vs Team Hastar :-1-2

:-1-2 Team Mili vs Team Payal :-0-2

:-0-2 Team Scout vs Team Novaking :- 0-2

:- 0-2 Team Novaking vs Team Payal:-2-0

vs Team Payal:-2-0 Team Scout vs Team Hastar :-0-2

:-0-2 Team Scout vs Team Blaezi:-0-2

League Stage Day 3 schedule at the Higin CODM Majors

Match 19- Team Novaking vs Team Blaezi

Match 20- Team Novaking vs Team Hastar

Advertisement

Match 21- Team Scout vs Team Kratos

Match 22- Team Owais vs Team Kratos

Match 23- Team Scout vs Team Payal

Match 24- Team Novaking vs Team Kratos

Match 25- Team Owais vs Team Payal

Match 26- Team Mili vs Team Hastar

Match 27- Team Scout vs Team Mili

Match 28- Team Mili vs Team Blaezi

Higin CODM Majors format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )

Round Robin format

Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format

The top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Two groups of two team each

The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR

2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR

Semifinalists: 30,000 INR

Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR

Finals MVP: 10,000 INR

Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR

Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR

Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Players can vote for their favorite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.