COD Mobile: How to control recoil in the game

In COD Mobile, to reach the top tiers, recoil control is one of the most important elements.

Here are some of the tips that the players can follow to improve their control of recoil.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

COD Mobile: How to control recoil (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

Call of Duty Mobile has been expanding exponentially in terms of its player base. There are many reasons behind the success of COD Mobile. Some of the reasons are regular updates, unique gameplay and available in-game guns.

Like any other game, COD Mobile also has a rank system which segregates the players based on their skill level. Players wish to reach the highest tier in the game and become the best among their peers.

In order to reach the top tiers, one of the most significant skill difference that the players need to bridge is the recoil control. Every weapon in COD Mobile has a unique recoil pattern and mastering it is a hard nut to crack. The players seek different ways through which they can control the recoil better and improve their gameplay.

Here are some of the tips that the players can follow to improve their control of recoil.

How to control the recoil of weapons in COD Mobile

#1 Proper Attachments

Attachments enhance the ability of the guns in the game. There are few attachments that can improve the accuracy of the weapon, aiding the players by decreasing the recoil. Currently, every gun in the game has four attachments slots. Attaching a laser sight with foregrip increases the accuracy of the weapon.

Advertisement

#2 Practicing

Before playing ranked games, the players should practice by playing TDMs and other modes to get used to the recoil pattern of various guns. The practice will certainly help the players to improve their control over different weapons.

#3 Sensitivity settings

The players should alter the ADS settings by playing a lot of TDMs. These settings come into picture when the players fire using a scope. The players should set the sensitivity settings based on their preference, and they should set them based on the device they are using.