COD Mobile: How to fix lag and reduce ping while playing online

Some players come across ping issues several times while playing COD Mobile.

A look at some ways through which the players can fix lag and reduce ping in COD Mobile.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

COD Mobile: How to fix lag and reduce ping (Picture Courtesy: wallpapers.in)

Call of Duty Mobile has shown tremendous growth on the mobile platform since its release in October 2019. The game has attained mass popularity due to its distinctive features that separate it from all the other games.

Every game has some kind of issues that bring a hault to gaming. Lag and ping issues are some of the major issues that the players face while playing any online game. Hence, the players might sometimes come across ping issues in COD Mobile as well.

Here are a few of the ways that might help the players fix lag and reduce ping issues in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: How to fix lag and reduce ping

These are some of the ways by which the players can fix these issues

#1 Clearing Cache of the Application

It is recommended that the players clear the game's cache before launching the application. It will clear the temporary memory of the game. Hence, the game will run better than before.

#2 Closing the background applications

Advertisement

Players should shut down all the background applications before running COD Mobile. This will reduce lag, as more RAM will be free in the device. This will also prevent heating issues with the device.

#3 Disable Auto-Updates

Google Play Store has an auto-updating feature, and it automatically starts to update applications on its own. Application updates consume a lot of mobile data, and hence results in high in-game ping. Auto-updates should be disabled at all times.

The players can also reduce the graphics settings.

Some videos recommend the players to use applications like GFX Tool to reduce lag. However, according to the Mobile Security & Enforcement Policy of COD Mobile, the use of third-party apps to manipulate the data of the game will lead to suspension from the game.

Mobile Security & Enforcement Policy of COD Mobile