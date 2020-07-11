COD Mobile: How to push legendary tier in 2 weeks

A rank system is prevalent in COD Mobile, which divides players on the basis of their skill.

Here is detailed guide on how players can reach the legendary level in around two weeks.

COD Mobile: How to push legendary tier in 2 weeks (Picture Courtesy: HawksNest/YT)

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile has seen an astronomical rise in the player count, and the game now has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It is well-known that rank systems are now prevalent in most games, and they divide players according to their skill groups.

COD Mobile also consists of a rank system that distinguishes players, and everyone wishes to reach the legendary tier, which is the topmost tier. Which means players have the monumental task of crossing 6500 rank XP to do so.

Here is a detailed guide that players can follow to reach the legendary tier in COD Mobile.

How to push legendary tier in two weeks in COD Mobile

Reaching the highest tier in the game is no joke for players. But they can follow these tips to reach the legendary level:

#1 Playing with a squad

Players will have to play in a team to enhance each other’s gameplay. With proper co-ordination among the squad, it would make it easier for players to climb up the ranks.

#2 Proper loadout

Players also need to fix a proper loadouts with perks, throwables and attachments for the multiplayer mode. The operator skill in the loadout can be based on the preference, and how players can use them. Users must know their loadouts inside out.

#3 Knowing different maps and modes

In the ranked section, players will have to play random modes. Hence, they should know all the maps present in COD Mobile by-heart, and can practice in all these maps in non-ranked games. Players also have to practice various modes to hep them strategise the plays to be made in ranked matches.

#4 Improving game sense

Game sense is a major aspect which players have to better in order to improve ranks. There is no shortcut to this, and players can only enhance this by playing more matches.

#5 Settings

Settings play an essential role in the rank push in COD Mobile, as players will not be able to perform to their full potential without proper sensitivity settings. It would also be easier for them to switch between targets. Players should also not change their settings regularly, as it hinders progress.

These are some tips that may help players reach the legendary tier. They can follow these and warm up their aiming in TDMs and other modes first, before playing ranked matches.