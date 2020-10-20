COD Mobile: India's Force One slowly making heads turn with impressive performances

The field of esports has seen a drastic change due to the recent PUBG Mobile ban in India. It has undoubtedly given other games a much-needed push. This suspension has opened doors for various other gamers and organizations to fully showcase their calibre; an opportunity they have been waiting for. COD Mobile is one of the most successful games in the battle royale genre that has gained hype.

One such organization that has succeeded in seizing this opportunity in competitive gaming is Force One, one of the emerging esports organizations in India that was established in February 2020.

Force One Esports COD Mobile battle royale lineup:

Force1xDNA

Force1xËvØ愛

Force1xGunDeyt

Force1xFero

Force1xDKaleV2

Force1nsanity

Force One becomes No 1 team in COD Mobile BR in Asia

With a huge winning percentage, Force One has won 21 out the 25 tournaments that it has participated in, thus receiving the tag of best team in Asia in the COD Mobile BR section.

In a very short period, this COD Mobile team has provided outstanding results like:

Apart from the above, their other COD Mobile achievements are:

Global Esports scrims #1

CODM KO #1

Emerging League #1

Prime Esports #1

Discord World Cup #1

World Discord Cup, sponsored by Call Of Duty

UE community Cup #1

Rheo Battle Arena #1

Vendetta Apocalypse #1

Livecraft #2

Force One's COD Mobile lineup also holds the record of notching the highest kill record of 66 frags, which is the highest in COD Mobile battle royale as a whole too.

This team has also put up good performances at the international level, winning the Skulls Bangladesh and Illuminati COD Mobile tournaments.

Here is a statement from the owners of the organization, Shubham Roongta and Ravi Fichadiya:

"They have stood strong on our expectations. We are already seeded No 1 in COD Mobile BR. We had a phase where players got a bit overconfident but cheers to IGL F1 x 1nsanity and his team synergy that all players came back and came back strong and hard. Now, the next move is to target international tournaments and setup boot camp for these hardcore gamers."

They added:

"We may fall but remember, when we bounce back we are more ruthless and more bloodthirsty."

Force1 x 1nsanity, the in-game leader, said:

"The team that keeps winning is not the most talented but the most hard-working. We aren't professionals built for this game. We are just six dudes who grinded together with a mutual goal to rise to the top. What started as a hobby is now a partial job for us. No matter how many times we choke, we manage to pull ourselves back. You can never be the best forever, but what's wrong in trying to be so?"