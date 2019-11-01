COD Mobile: Leaks suggest the arrival of an anti-cheat system

Call of Duty Mobile's Anti-Cheat system rules leaked

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile now boasts a staggering 50 million+ downloads at the moment. Its fast-growing player base has increased the chances of hacking, and according to an image leaked by data miners on Twitter the developers of this popular battle royale game have already begun working towards a new anti-cheat system.

Call of Duty: Mobile Updates tweeted the following on 1 November 2019:

Beware Don't use VPN,gfx tool and clone game with cloning apps and don't try to rewrite game scripts or modify files.

And again if you find in game hackers report them in the game immediately

Create hack free game 👍 pic.twitter.com/QvwlK7vlna — CALL OF DUTY MOBILE UPDATES 🎃🎃 (@murdablast) November 1, 2019

List of actions that will lead to players getting banned in COD: Mobile

According to the information put out on Twitter, players will be banned for the usage of third-party applications such as crosshair apps or those that enable docking of keyboard and mouse. Players who use unsafe emulators will also be on the hit list.

Usage of hacks, game scripts or any tools that would modify the game's files will also be considered as an offence, that would lead to defaulters getting ousted.

In addition, players who use VPN will be banned by the devs of Call of Duty: Mobile from playing the game. This means that players cannot freely tamper with the game's servers to check the contents of the game that have been specifically rolled out to certain regions.

A good amount of the leaks for mobile games including PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Battle Royale are mined out of server tampering, as developers usually test patches in specific regions before taking them live across the globe.

How will hackers be detected and how long will the bans be?

The leaks are yet to suggest the exact method the developers of Call of Duty: Mobile will be using to scrutinize hackers. Going by the popular method, it can be guessed that the game's systems would identify if the game's files have been modified as the game loads.

We are yet to get access to any information apropos the duration of the bans and the redressal procedure.

This anti-cheat notice could be expected to be rolled out in the next 24 hours.

