COD Mobile: New season 4 patch updates and Battle Pass

COD Mobile Battle Pass, source Reddit

The COD Mobile developers introduced season 4 and a new Battle Pass in the game today. The addition contains a new 24hr event called Spring Into Action, which will contain different game modes. A battle royale mode with a 20v20 team-based matchmaking and a One Shot One Kill multiplayer mode according to the patch notes.

New season, ready to deploy!

✔️ New Battle Pass: 🎟️Disavowed

✔️ New Character: 👤Soap

✔️ New map: 📍Cage

✔️ New Operator Skill: 🐝H.I.V.E.

The battle continues on #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/H6VHXgex5b — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 1, 2020

The Battle Pass contains a new female soldier and the return of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series legend, Soap MacTavish. They also introduce a new CAGE multiplayer map is also which looks like a construction site, providing a close quarter battle and has lots of covers to hide.

The developers add a new H.I.V.E. Operator Skill which was once a Specialist Weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. It is both a defensive and offensive weapon. It can block doorways after deploying pods at the entrance and can also a firearm.

The update also contains Credit Store Update and a few more tweaks. COD Mobile has not picked up the pace of PUBG Mobile yet. However, the game developers are trying their best to make the game more interesting with new additive updates and patches. The new update will help add newer players to the game and engage existing player base.