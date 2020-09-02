COD Mobile origin: Which country made the game?

COD Mobile is one of the leading games on the mobile platform. It is not even a year old but has amassed massive numbers, and even during the beta testing, the title created a lot of hype and was the talk of the town.

With the rising tensions between India and China, the Indian Government today released a list of 118 apps of Chinese origin that are now banned in the country.

This left many users wondering about the origin of the popular game – COD Mobile. In this article, we have a look at which country made this renowned title.

COD Mobile origin: Which country made game?

The initial plans for COD Mobile were drawn by Activision, more than a year after their acquisition of the Swedish developers, 'KING', in 2017. For those who do not know, Activision is a very popular American video game company.

In December 2018, the game was soft-launched in Australia under the title Call of Duty: Legends of War. In March 2019, it was announced that TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, was to lead the development, and the game would be titled COD Mobile.

COD Mobile was then finally launched worldwide on 1st October 2019. The game was a huge success and gathered a massive total of 35 million downloads in just three days post release.

The game is developed by TiMi, but is published in most countries by Activision, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard. Recently, after the Season 9 update, the logo of TiMi Studios and Tencent Games was removed from the loading screen.

However, Tencent holdings still has a 5% stake in Activision Blizzard, and hence, COD Mobile is developed by a Chinese company, but the publishers are American.

Also read: PUBG Ban: Is COD Mobile banned in India?