Dr DisRespect has made it second nature to grab headlines with seemingly each one of his moves and always being at the forefront of everything controversial in the gaming and streaming space.

The character of Dr DisRespect is one that Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV has dedicated an enormous amount of time to and built up a solid personality. The Doctor's attitude has remained consistently brash, outspoken, and hilarious during streams and even on his social media.

This then creates a sort of confusion as to where Herschel ends, and Dr DisRespect begins. A lot of his tweets can be attributed to simply Doc playing his character, which can then be interpreted as the man's own beliefs.

A recent tweet of his that put down mobile gaming as a legitimate form of competitive gaming seems to have stirred up many emotions in the industry.

COD Mobile pros challenge Dr Disrespect to a 1v1 after his comments on mobile gaming

I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup....



....and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

The confusion of whether this is simply DisRespect playing up a character arises when his social media seems to contain tweets that he occasionally makes out of character.

This hasn't stopped prominent COD Mobile pros and popular streamers from opposing the popular mullet-branding streamer and challenging him to a 1v1.

1v1 on COD Mobile for $100,000



You on your PC and I'll play mobile — Ferg (@Ferg) November 26, 2020

Simply a straight-up 1v1 wouldn't do in the world of high-stakes gaming as Ferg here, a popular COD Mobile pro, is willing to wager $100,000 on a single game.

Advertisement

Read it and weep old man! pic.twitter.com/EizzSf1gdo — xsᴇᴛ ᴊᴜɪᴄʏ (@xjuicyfruitz) November 26, 2020

Hey Doc, COD Mobile is on PC and cross platform, 1v1 me. 10k on the line. Anywhere, anytime.



Seriously, anywhere, anytime.



Unlike you, I really can do that with my system. — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) November 26, 2020

However, Ferge wouldn't be the only one to put up a wager on a 1v1 match. To make things interesting, Elijah Jackson is also willing to let Dr DisRespect play on a PC while he uses a mobile phone.

Dr Disrespect's most recent stance in mobile gaming seems to be in stark contrast with what he had to say regarding it during a stream with one of India's most popular PUBG Mobile streamers, Tanmay "Sc0ut" Singh.

Advertisement

During the stream, he retracted his earlier statement of him not considering mobile gamers as "real gamers" and subsequently apologized for it.

Hey Doc. with all dew respect. Competition exists everywhere, PC, console or mobile. What matters is the will to compete.. @drdisrespect https://t.co/bn5UqZSHUZ — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) November 26, 2020

Mobile games have certainly evolved past its infancy and can be considered a legitimate handheld gaming platform. While Doc's statement could have some weight to it some four odd years ago, with the rise of games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile, it simply isn't the case anymore.

Multiple prominent mobile esports leagues have popped up all over the globe, lending even more credibility to a growing platform in gaming.