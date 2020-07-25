COD Mobile public test server for Android: APK download link

It has only been about two weeks since the arrival of Season 8 in Call of Duty Mobile. It was released on 10th July and brought in a new map, gun, and game mode. The developers have wasted no time, and two weeks later, the second phase of the public test build has been made available to COD Mobile players.

In this article, we provide you the download link for this public test server.

What are test servers in COD Mobile?

Test servers or test builds let players test the new features before they are released in the global version. The test started on 24th July (PDT) and will end on 31st July (PDT), and will only be available for Android devices.

According to the official announcement, the second phase of the test build includes newer content experience (maps, modes, BR updates) as compared to the first phase of the test build.

A snippet from the official announcement on Reddit

Players have to provide feedback and report any bugs that they encounter so that the developers make the necessary changes before these features are released in the official version of COD Mobile.

The in-game survey and bug report features have been made available by the developers for this purpose.

COD Mobile test servers download link

Players can download the test servers for COD Mobile from the link below:

Public test build download link: Click here

The test build won't affect the progress of players in the global version of COD Mobile. Also, players must note that the second phase is only available to 20000 players. The first phase accommodated 40000 users. Also of importance is the fact that players' data in the test build will disappear when it concludes on 31st July.