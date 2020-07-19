COD Mobile: Ranking the BR classes from worst to best

While it is true that COD Mobile's battle royale is all about patience, luck and strategy, one factor that has a profound impact on the performance is often neglected: class. Your BR class gives you a special ability that is activated at regular intervals, and can often save your life during critical situations. The fact that there are 11 BR classes in COD Mobile doesn't make choosing between them any easier.

BR classes in COD Mobile: Ranked from worst to best

Defender

This places a transforming shield in front of you, along with a flashbang effect on nearby enemies. It is practically useless unless the enemy is strolling right in front of you. If you have played BR on COD Mobile more than once, you will probably avoid this.

Mechanic

It brings an EMP drone that causes interference to hostiles around you, along with providing you augmented sight for vehicles, traps and equipment. Since a hostile in motion can reduce the EMP's effect, it is ineffective unless the enemy's health is almost depleted.

Smoke Bomber

The newest ability in COD Mobile, Smoke Bomber, brings a cloud of smoke towards a targeted area, slowing down enemies and revealing their location in the process. Technically does little more than a smoke grenade.

Ninja

It equips you with a grappling hook to reach targets faster, along with silent movement. The catch here is that the distance travelled through the grapple hook is negligible.

Clown

This class summons zombies that attack nearby hostiles, while reducing your vulnerability to zombies. It is handy in detecting hidden campers, especially towards the end of the game. Its popularity is a testament to COD Mobile's now-defunct Zombie game mode.

Medic

This ability summons a medical station that heals the entire team, and simultaneously reduces the time required to heal. It is quite useful while engaging in encounters with hostiles in L3 vests and for adventures outside the safe zone.

Scout

Like its name, it scouts for enemy positions in the vicinity, apart from revealing their footsteps. It is a great feature for ambushing a lone survivor in his safehouse.

Trap Master

This ability helps to set up a trap of high-voltage wires which can significantly deplete the health of hostiles that pass through it, apart from slowing down their speed.

Airborne

It provides you with the ability to summon a station which can catapult your entire squad into the air, allowing you to use the wingsuit to glide to far off spots. While it is great to make a quick escape or to reach the Airdrop first, the station takes a significant amount of time to launch, leaving you vulnerable.

Poltergeist

Not only does it grant near-invisibility, but also increases running speed in stealth. It is particularly useful in escaping crowded locations and hiding from snipers.

Trickster

The best ability in COD Mobile's BR by far, it creates two holographic imposters, thereby confusing the enemy. Not only does it allow you to attack enemies by surprise, but also escape through confusion and pin-point a hostile's location through better hearing.