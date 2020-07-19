COD Mobile: Ranking the game's snipers from worst to best

Sniping is an art which can take a long time to perfect. A good sniper can become an invaluable asset to your team and a headache to your opponents. Statistically, it is also the most consistent gameplay style.

It isn't surprising that most snipers also have a higher K/D ratio since they almost always kill more than they die. Moreover, there is always room for a sniper in all game modes in COD Mobile, be it Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy or even Battle Royale.

However, behind the pin-point precision, stealthy patience and carefully chosen hiding place is a gun which can either make or break the match. If you prefer sniping, choosing a gun can be a cumbersome process. To make your life easier, we have ranked all the snipers in COD Mobile from worst to best.

Ranking snipers in COD Mobile from worst to best

#6 XPR-50

#6 XPR-50

While this gun might look like a great choice on the outside with an ultra-long barrel, you will likely give up on it just a few minutes into the game. For starters, it has one of the worst recoils in COD Mobile, completely displacing your aim after taking a shot. Secondly, it doesn't fulfil the basic criterion of a sniper: taking a kill in one shot. With poor mobility, forget killing someone with this gun, especially if it is a moving target.

#5 Outlaw

#5 Outlaw

This gun is better than the XPR-50 but very marginally so. While the fire rate and mobility are fairly competent, there is no improvement in the damage whatsoever, with one-shot kills being extremely hard to come by. The scope is possibly the only saving grace, although it isn't of much help when your enemy is on the move.

#4 Locus

#4 Locus

Not only does this beautiful-looking gun offer great damage rate, but it also has great range. In addition to sub-standard mobility and a problematic fire-rate, it has to be unlocked through COD Mobile's seasonal challenges, making it inaccessible to everyone.

#3 M21 EBR

#3 M21 EBR

With the best fire rate among COD Mobile snipers, this is one of the few guns that allow you to lock aim at your target and unleash multiple bullets in quick succession without the aim going awry. However, the low rate of damage and mobility does become a concern as it leaves you vulnerable if you miss a close-range target.

#2 Arctic .50

#2 Arctic .50

Although a little bulky, the combination of high fire rate and critical damage makes this gun worth a pick. While it might be difficult to run around with, the negligible recoil ensures that, in most cases, you don't have to. Given that the scope isn't too intimidating, this is a great choice for beginners in COD Mobile or even assault rifle carriers who want to try sniping.

#1 DL Q33

#1 DL Q33

The best sniper on COD Mobile by a mile, this gun is a treat to handle with great mobility and precision as well as a scope that practically serves you the kill on a silver platter. Apart from being easy to handle, it also offers the highest degree of damage, with any shot above the waist being an instant kill. If we absolutely have to nitpick, the only quality that could use some improvement is the substandard fire rate.