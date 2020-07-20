COD Mobile: Ranking the secondary weapons in the game from worst to best

While players generally put in a lot of thought into their primary weapon, their secondary weapon rarely receives as much consideration. Contrary to popular belief, your secondary weapon in COD Mobile can actually get you out of several sticky situations, and if used right, can even be the difference between a win and a loss. If you are wondering how to make the right choice, don't fret. We have your back.

(Disclaimer: All thoughts expressed in this article are purely the writer's opinion, and choices regarding the subject may differ from player to player.)

Ranking all the secondary weapons in COD Mobile from worst to best

#5 Knife

Knife in COD Mobile (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

While a lot of players like to demonstrate their superiority in COD Mobile by deliberately taking kills with the knife, if you are purely looking from a functionality standpoint, it might not be the best choice. Apart from providing increased speed and a variety of skins, it has no other attributes and is extremely hard to time.

#4 SMRS

SMRS in COD Mobile (Image Courtesy: IGN)

This weapon might look intimidating and capable of critical damage. However, don't get fooled by first impressions since it is near-impossible to aim with and comes with barely any ammo. It does help in getting stubborn campers out of their hiding spots.

#3 J358

J358 in COD Mobile (Image Courtesy: IGN)

This gun both looks and operates exactly like a real-life revolver. However, besides providing increased mobility and good accuracy, it isn't of much use in multiplayer matches. Poor recoil and an extremely slow fire rate make it quite impractical in most situations, despite a decent damage rate.

#2 MW11

MW11 in COD Mobile(Image Courtesy: Reddit)

Arguably the most practical secondary weapon in COD Mobile, this pistol is a great alternative to snipers, who might need to switch fast and run. It also has a great fire rate and excellent mobility, providing players whose primary weapon has run out of ammo a fighting chance. Make sure to take cover if you are engaging in a 1-vs-1 encounter with it since it can't quite match an assault rifle.

#1 FHJ-18

FHJ - 18 in COD Mobile (Image Courtesy: playtrucos.com)

It's funny how despite being the most lethal secondary weapon in COD Mobile, this one generally goes unused. For beginners, its benefits might be hard to spot but once you get into the rhythm of the game, this beast of a launcher will pay back your trust.

This weapon has a lock-in aim feature, allowing you to aim at any large combustible object or aerial Scorestreak (VTOL, Stealth Chopper, XS1 Goliath) and destroy it with ease. While it is a gamble considering how it can't be used on foot-soldiers like the SMRS, it saves your team multiple deaths in the long run. It is also a must-have in BR mode, blowing up everything from cars to tanks to choppers.