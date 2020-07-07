COD Mobile: Ranking the snipers from best to worst

COD Mobile consists of a variety of weapons for players to use.

We take a detailed look at the sniper rifles available in the game.

COD Mobile: Ranking the snipers from best to worst (Picture Courtesy: rechyyy/YT)

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile consists of a variety of weapons that players can use across various multiplayer maps. Every gun is used for a specific purpose in the game, based on the situation and map. Sniper rifles are one category of weapons in COD Mobile, which are extremely popular among the community.

Players always look out for the best sniper rifle in COD Mobile. Some prefer a specific sniper based on the scope it offers, while others go for pure damage. With that in mind, here are the best sniper rifles in COD Mobile, based on stats.

Note: The XPR-50 and M21 EBR are not included in this list, as both are auto-snipers.

COD Mobile: Ranking the snipers from best to worst

#1 DL Q33

DL Q33 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The DL Q33 is considered to be the best sniper in COD Mobile, and if the weapon is used appropriately, it is a monster on the battlefield. The gun has a high damage stat of 90 and good accuracy of 60.

#2 Artic.50

Arctic.50 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The Artic.50 narrowly comes behind the DL Q33 in second spot, because it is a little less accurate. But it has a quicker fire rate and does 85 damage, while having an accuracy of 55.

#3 Locus

Locus (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Locus is the sniper with the highest damage in COD Mobile. It is on third spot due to it being less accurate (due to its scope). With 95 damage and 55 accuracy, it is a great option that players can try out.

#4 Outlaw

Outlaw (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Outlaw is a great sniper if appropriately used, and stands fourth due to its damage being the least, compared to all the other sniper rifles. It deals a damage of 83, and has an accuracy of 55.

As a reminder, the usage of all sniper rifles — or any gun for that matter — is based on personal preference, as already mentioned.