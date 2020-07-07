COD Mobile: Ranking shotguns from best to worst

COD Mobile has got a lot of weapons for players to utilise.

We look at all the shotguns available for use in the game.

COD Mobile: Ranking shotguns from best to worst (Picture Courtesy: uhdpaper.com)

COD Mobile has a lot of weapons for players to utilise in-game, as they get various options that they can add to their loadouts and use on the battlefield, especially in the in multiplayer mode.

The shotgun category is one of the most underrated, and players can even get a one-shot kill over close-range combat. He/she just requires good accuracy, because some shotguns do not have a good fire-rate.

However, players sometimes do not prefer to use shotguns as they are useless over long-ranges. But there are a few maps where they can engage in a lot of close-range fights. With that in mind, we rank the shotguns in COD Mobile from best to worst.

#1 BY15

BY15 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This weapon is considered to be the best shotgun in COD Mobile. Players prefer BY15 due to its functionality, and the ability to run and shoot when using it. The gun has a damage stat of 85 and fire rate of 20.

#2 KRM-262

KRM-262 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

KRM-262 is a great shotgun that a lot of players prefer for close combat. The gun has a fast fire rate, but requires at least two shots to get an enemy with full HP down. It deals damage of 75 and has a fire rate of 40.

#3 HS2126

HS2126 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

HS2126 has the highest fire rate among all shotguns in COD Mobile. The only problem is that it has a very short range, so players prefer to only use this in maps like Nuketown, where they can expect more close combat. It has a damage of 75 and fire rate of 45.

#4 Striker

Striker (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

Striker is a decent shotgun that is present in COD Mobile. A less fire-rate usually sets the standard low for this weapon, though it has good damage. With 70 damage and 15 fire rate, it is fourth on this list.

#5 HS0405

HS0405 (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This gun has the ability to one-shot opponents, as it has the most significant damage among shotguns. But the 0405 has an awful fire rate, so players are required to be highly-accurate with the first shot. It deals 95 damage, and has a fire rate of 5.

Usage and ranking of guns in COD Mobile is a matter of players' preference. Some might rank the HS0405 higher on this list because of its ability to kill enemies in a single shot, whereas other players might not. The choice of weapons also depends upon the skills and playing style of the player.