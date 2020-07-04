COD Mobile ranks list in 2020: Explaining the rank system in the game

COD Mobile has been growing at a high rate since its release late last year.

We take a look at the different rank levels available in the game currently.

Rank List in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: HawksNest/YT)

COD Mobile or Call of Duty Mobile has been growing at a high pace since its release last year, and the game surpassed the landmark of 100 million downloads in less than a year. The popularity and player base of the game are increasing daily, with the unique features and game modes making it a must-play on the mobile platform.

COD Mobile also consists of a rank mode, separating players based on their skill level in the various game modes that players cherish. There are two rank systems in the game, one for the multiplayer mode and the other for the battle royale mode. The list of ranks present in the game are the same for both.

Here is the list of all the ranks present in COD Mobile in 2020

There are a total of six ranks present in both multiplayer and battle royale modes in COD Mobile.

#1 Rookie

This is the first rank that is given to players. Those with 1-1000 Rank XP are put in this bracket, and are divided into five tiers — Rookie I to V (200 per tier). This rank consists of newer players, and a few numbers of bots, in both modes.

#2 Veteran

Players with over 1000 Rank XP are promoted to the Veteran Rank. There are five tiers to this rank too, dividing players with 1001-2000 Rank XP into Veteran I to Veteran V (200 per tier). There may be some beginners in this rank.

#3 Elite

This rank consists of players that are decent at COD Mobile. This rank is divided into five tiers — Elite I to Elite V, consisting of players with 2001-3000 Rank XP (200 per tier). There are no bots at this level.

#4 Pro

Players in this rank are good and have some experience at COD Mobile. As in the other ranks, five tiers (Pro I to Pro V) are present for players between 3001-4500 Rank XP (300 per tier).

#5 Master

Master is the next rank on this list, and the second-highest rank in the game. The rank includes players that are significantly better than others. Five tiers, Master I to V, are for the players between 4501-6500 Rank XP (400 per tier).

#6 Legendary

This is the highest rank in the game, consisting of players that have mastered the various game modes currently available in COD Mobile. Only one tier is present here, unlike other ranks. All players above 6501 Rank XP are present in this bracket.

At the end of each ranked season, the ranks of each player get reset. Also, every time a user ranks up, he/she is provided with various unique rewards.